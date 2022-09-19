The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel names ambassador to Turkey in first since rapprochement

Ahead of a reported meeting between Lapid and Erdogan, Israel has taken another step in cementing the re-established relations with Turkey.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 15:56

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 17:25
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint new conference in Ankara. (photo credit: PRESIDENTiAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint new conference in Ankara.
(photo credit: PRESIDENTiAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS)

The appointment of Israel's new ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, was approved by the Foreign Ministry's appointments committee on Monday.

Lillian, who served as the Charge d'Affaires to Ankara for the past two years, is now set to become the first Israeli envoy to Turkey since Israel's ongoing rapprochement with the country, which began last year.

This comes after Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced the full restoration of diplomatic relations with Turkey last month, paving the way for Lillian's appointment as Israel's permanent ambassador to Ankara.

In another move to cement the rekindling of ties, Lapid is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York this week. The meeting will be the first between Erdogan and an Israeli prime minister since 2008, when he met former prime minister Ehud Olmert.

President Isaac Herzog, who kicked off the rapprochement attempts with Erdogan after he entered office last year, also met with his counterpart as part of a state visit to the Turkish capital in March.

Hatikva plays at Erdogan's palace as Israel resets ties with Turkey March 9, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) Hatikva plays at Erdogan's palace as Israel resets ties with Turkey March 9, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Israel also confirms new envoys in Europe and China

More Israeli envoys' appointments were approved by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Ambassador Ishmael Khaldi, who became the first Bedouin-Israeli ambassador in 2020 when he was appointed as envoy to Eritrea, will now represent Israel in Turkmenistan.

Ravit Bar, a Foreign Ministry strategic department official, will serve as Israel's new consulate-general in Shanghai while Daniel Meron, Israel's former envoy to the Czech Republic, will become deputy director-general of the ministry's Europe branch.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Turkey Yair Lapid diplomacy Erdogan Turkey And Israel Middle East United Nations General Assembly
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by