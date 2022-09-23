Ukrainian beauty queen: I carry a bullet intended for Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian beauty queen Evgenia Prokopenko has been fighting on the frontlines of the war against Russia since it broke out in February. In 2012 she was one of the finalists for the Miss Universe.

After watching a friend get killed by Russian soldiers, Prokopenko said that she carries around a bullet intended for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I speak Russian fluently, but I don't know Putin's language. I don't know in what language it's still possible to speak to him because he refuses to understand all the languages of all world's developed countries." the former beauty queen reportedly said.

"I have no words for him because, with Putin, we need to act, not talk. I have only a bullet for him,” she added.

While she is on the battlefield, Prokopenko said that she still holds on to some parts of her previous life.

"No matter what dugout trenches I am in, there is always a makeup bag with a mirror and perfumes in my military backpack,” she reportedly said