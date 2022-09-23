The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine to slash ties with Iran over 'unfriendly' drones supply to Russia

Military experts say the drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissances and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 23:32
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Ukraine said on Friday it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran and strip the ambassador of his accreditation over what it called Tehran's "unfriendly" decision to supply Russian forces with drones.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine said it had downed four Iranian-made "kamikaze" unmanned aerial vehicles, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to complain Tehran was harming Ukrainian sovereignty and its citizens.

Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied.

"Supplying Russia with weapons to wage war against Ukraine is an unfriendly act that deals a serious blow to relations between Ukraine and Iran," said a statement on the foreign ministry's website.

"In response to such an unfriendly act the Ukrainian side has decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of the diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv."

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 4, 2018 (credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 4, 2018 (credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)

The message was handed to the acting ambassador since the permanent envoy, Manouchehr Moradi, is not currently in Ukraine.

What have military officials said?

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said in a statement they had shot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles over the sea near the port of Odesa.

Military experts say the drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissances and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.



