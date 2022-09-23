The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Anonymous launches hacking operation against Iran following Amini's death

Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested by Iranian police for supposedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 10:36
Anonymous video message (photo credit: screenshot)
Anonymous video message
(photo credit: screenshot)

The Anonymous hacktivist group launched a hacking campaign against Iran this week following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested by Iranian police this week, for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly, and fell into a coma following the arrest, dying shortly after. 

Her death sparked much rage and protest against the Iranian regime with Iranian women taking to social media and cutting their hair and burning their hijabs.

The protests continued in the streets as well as people marched in protest of the government and burned hijabs in the street.

In one video, a woman used makeup to portray the brutality Amini suffered at the hands of the police. Tehran police claimed the arrest was justified and being used for education.

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'' (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS) A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'' (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

Since Wednesday, Spid3r hacktivist group that is affiliated with Iran has been tweeting consistently, showing screenshots of its hacking operation with #OPIran. The screenshots included many Iranian government sites, the Iran Central Bank, Iran-affiliated Fars News Agency, Iran's forensic research center and many more.

"Anonymous supports the women of Iran in their fight against a brutal regime."

Anonymous

On Thursday, Anonymous tweeted in support of the protests, writing "Anonymous supports the women of Iran in their fight against a brutal regime." In a later tweet, the group explained the importance of using a VPN after saying that the Iranian people had been blocked from using Whatsapp and Instagram.

How to protest safely

In other tweets, Anonymous posted instructional videos on the safest ways to protest, for instance, how to properly cover your face so as to avoid being recognized and caught.

"We hear the calls of the Iranian people," the group wrote in another tweet. "We understand the abuse you suffer, and we will do our best to help the people of Iran as much as we can. Many hacktivists around the globe support the people of Iran and understand how repressive your government is."



Tags Iran hijab death iran protests hacker
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by