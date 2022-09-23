The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Zelensky 'shocked by lack of support from Israel'

"I didn't understand what happened. I don't understand why they can't supply us with anti-aircraft missiles, Israel has provided us with nothing. Nothing. Zero."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 19:33
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: Photo edit by Jpost Staff of photos by: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO, REUTERS)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, lashed out at Israel during an interview with the French television network TV5Monde on Friday and said that he was "shocked" by Israel's lack of support for the Ukrainian war effort.

"I didn't understand what happened. I don't understand why they can't supply us with anti-aircraft missiles, Israel has provided us with nothing. Nothing. Zero."

Volodymyr Zelensky

"I do not blame the leaders, I state the facts: there were discussions. You can see Russia's influence on Israel. I understand that they need to protect their country, but according to my intelligence they continue to export weapons to other countries," the Ukrainian president said.

This is not the first time that Zelensky points an accusing finger towards Israel

In a speech before the Hebrew University last June, Zelensky spoke with both Student and faculty members: "Tell me how you can't help the victims? You and millions of others in the world - it's hard for me to be interviewed by journalists from Israel, I simply don't know what to answer."

"I cherish thanks to the citizens of Israel and to you for supporting Israel, I cherish thanks for hanging Ukrainian flags in the streets and for all the words of support, but we would also like to receive support from your government," Zelensky added.

In March, Zelensky said in an online speech to Knesset members that "in Israel, we know very well that Iron Dome, your missile interception system, is the best. We know that you know how to stand up and protect your interests and also help Ukraine protect the Jews of Ukraine."

"One can often ask why we cannot receive weapons from you, why Israel did not impose serious sanctions on Russia? Why not apply pressure? You have to give answers to these questions and then live with your response. The Ukrainians made a choice 80 years ago, we saved Jews and that is why we have members of Hasidei Olam among us," The Ukrainian President said.

Ukrainian ambassador lashes out at Liberman

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk lashed out at Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman following what he called his "neutrality" regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine during an interview with Newsru on Wednesday.

Following Lieberman's interview about the war, in which he did not directly condemn Russian actions in Ukraine, Kornichuk said that "it is unthinkable that Liberman would not strongly condemn the attacking side."

"Ukraine was dragged by Russia into this bloody war and our citizens are paying a very heavy price every single day," The ambassador said in a statement on Wednesday. "I am shocked by Mr. Lieberman's indifference towards the crimes that the Ukrainian people have experienced at the hands of the Russians."



