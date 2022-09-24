The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Egypt to apply to host 2036 Olympic Games

Egypt hopes to make history by becoming the first Arab or African country to host the Summer Olympic Games, following the 2032 Brisbane games.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 19:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 19:54
Sphinx in front of pyramids, Giza, Cairo, Egypt (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Sphinx in front of pyramids, Giza, Cairo, Egypt
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Egypt will apply to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, the Egyptian youth and sports minister said in a statement on Saturday, a bid that if successful would make it the first Arab or African nation to host the event.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave the green light to apply, Minister Ashraf Sobhi added during a reception for International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Cairo.

The statement, issued by the Egyptian cabinet, quoted Bach as saying Egypt's sports infrastructure was capable of hosting the event.

When would Egypt host the games, if accepted?

The summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, followed by Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.

General view of athletes' accommodation for the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (credit: REUTERS)General view of athletes' accommodation for the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (credit: REUTERS)

The process of applying for to host the 2036 Olympics has not yet begun, while there are reports of interest from countries including Germany, Mexico, Turkey, Russia, India and Qatar.



