The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Why have hate crimes increased fivefold in Sacramento since 2017? - report

23 hate-related incidents were reported to Sacramento police in 2017, while 126 incidents were reported in just the first nine months of 2021.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 06:08
The Sacramento skyline, as seen from The Ziggurat in West Sacramento, California. (photo credit: J.SMITH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Sacramento skyline, as seen from The Ziggurat in West Sacramento, California.
(photo credit: J.SMITH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Hate-related incidents in Sacramento, California, have more than doubled from 2020 to 2021 and have increased over fivefold between 2017 and 2021, KCRA 3 reported on Friday based on an analysis of Sacramento Police Department data by the news channel.

According to the report, 23 bias, or hate-related incidents were reported to Sacramento police in 2017, while 57 incidents were reported in 2020. Furthermore, 126 incidents were reported in the first nine months of 2021.

Out of 118 of 126 reports in 2021, only eight arrests were made and one warrant was issued, KCRA cited information obtained via a public records request as saying.

The California state capitol in Sacramento (credit: WIKIMEDIA)The California state capitol in Sacramento (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

What is the cause of the increase in bias crimes?

"We’ve been in tough times and there have been a rise in hate crimes. That’s not a surprise."

Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

When KCRA asked Lt. Joe Bailey of the Sacramento Police Bias Crime Task Force why there had been such a significant increase in the number of reports, he said, "The uptick from 2017 to now is partly because we changed our policy and how we document these incidents, however, the public and society realize how personal this crime is and how important it is, and we're seeing a lot more victims come forward and tell their stories."

Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said that the increase was due to deep-rooted societal issues that have been widely ignored, noting that hate group membership generally rises during difficult times.

"We’ve been in tough times and there have been a rise in hate crimes," he told KCRA. "That’s not a surprise."



Tags police bias hate crime California
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by