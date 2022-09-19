Overnight last Thursday, vandals dug a swastika and an antisemitic remark on and around the grass of the sixth hole at the Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta, California, about 32 km. (20 miles) from Sacramento. The act of vandalism was found the following morning by ground crews.

“What sort of person takes time to dig a swastika and “F Jew” into the grass of a golf course in the middle of the night?” the group StopAntisemitism tweeted.

According to the county, there is no surveillance on that part of the golf course. However, law enforcement increased patrols around the golf course and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find those responsible.

A ‘heartbreaking’ act of vandalism

“This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter,” the golf course said in a statement. “Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."

David Crayne, who has been playing golf at the Cherry Island Golf Course for 20 years, saw maintenance workers removing the vandalism.

"When I got to the sixth hole today and saw the extent of the damage, it was… heartbreaking," he said. "It was obviously intentional and it was extensive.”

"It's despicable,” Sacramento County public information officer Ken Casparis said. “The county condemns hate speech in the strongest terms: antisemitism, racism, hate, hate speech. None of that has any place in Sacramento County."

KCRA Reporter Melanie Wingo contributed to this article.