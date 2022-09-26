The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Following death of Mahsa Amini, protests against Iran erupt worldwide

Protests were held in multiple cities around the world since Sunday including in Athens, Los Angeles and Ottawa.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 09:18

Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 09:19
Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The death of Mahsa Amini has made headlines worldwide, prompting many people from countries worldwide to organize and protest against the Iranian government, bringing attention to the death of Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Protests were held across multiple cities since Sunday, including in Athens, Greece; Los Angeles, California; and Ottawa, Canada.

Protests erupt in Athens

In Athens, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Iranian embassy, Greek media reported on Sunday. 

Two masked men arrived at the embassy on a motorcycle, then threw a Molotov cocktail at the building, which exploded. No damage had been done, according to Greek police.

The afternoon before the incident at the embassy, approximately 200 people gathered at Syntagma Square in central Athens to express their disapproval of the Iranian government's recent actions and pushback against protests in their country following Amini's death.

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

California

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, where they waved Iranian flags and brought signs criticizing the Iranian government, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times

Protesters chanted, in both English and Farsi, “Freedom for Iran!” and “Say her name!”, the report said.

Protests also occured in northern California the same day, where crowds were seen marching across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Ottawa

Sunday also saw protesters burn headscarves in downtown Ottawa in the Ontario province in Canada, CBC reported.



Tags Iran women molotov cocktail hijab iran protests women's rights iranian women
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by