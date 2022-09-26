Following death of Mahsa Amini, protests against Iran erupt worldwide

The death of Mahsa Amini has made headlines worldwide, prompting many people from countries worldwide to organize and protest against the Iranian government, bringing attention to the death of Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Protests were held across multiple cities since Sunday, including in Athens, Greece; Los Angeles, California; and Ottawa, Canada.

Protests erupt in Athens

In Athens, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Iranian embassy, Greek media reported on Sunday.

Two masked men arrived at the embassy on a motorcycle, then threw a Molotov cocktail at the building, which exploded. No damage had been done, according to Greek police.

The afternoon before the incident at the embassy, approximately 200 people gathered at Syntagma Square in central Athens to express their disapproval of the Iranian government's recent actions and pushback against protests in their country following Amini's death.

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

California

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, where they waved Iranian flags and brought signs criticizing the Iranian government, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Protesters chanted, in both English and Farsi, “Freedom for Iran!” and “Say her name!”, the report said.

Protests also occured in northern California the same day, where crowds were seen marching across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Ottawa

Sunday also saw protesters burn headscarves in downtown Ottawa in the Ontario province in Canada, CBC reported.