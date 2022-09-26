The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Fugitive businessman 'Fat Leonard' to seek asylum in Venezuela

The Malaysian businessman removed his monitoring anklet and escaped house arrest in the United States earlier this month ahead of his impending sentencing.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 20:42
Israeli Navy holds joint security patrol with US 5th fleet (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Navy holds joint security patrol with US 5th fleet
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A fugitive Malaysian businessman nicknamed 'Fat Leonard' who is at the center of a major US Navy bribery scandal wants to seek political asylum in Venezuela after being detained in the country last week, local media said Monday.

Leonard Glenn Francis was arrested on Sept. 21 at the international airport outside Caracas as he prepared to leave for Russia. He was under a red notification requested by the United States, Interpol's Venezuela chief said, adding that authorities were planning to begin his extradition procedure.

Venezuela's government-allied newspaper Ultimas Noticias, citing judicial sources, reported on Monday that the businessman appeared the next day in a court in Caracas.

He reportedly told the hearing that he wanted to stay in Venezuela to appeal for political asylum and that he was suffering from metastatic kidney cancer, the newspaper said.

Neither Venezuela's Information Ministry nor its Attorney General's Office immediately responded to a request for comment.

Francis arrived in Venezuela via Mexico and Cuba, and planned to continue to Russia, last week's Interpol statement said.

The Malaysian businessman removed his monitoring anklet and escaped house arrest in the United States earlier this month ahead of his impending sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Fat Leonard bribes Navy officers

Prosecutors in the case said that in exchange for classified information and contracts, Francis had plied Navy officers with cash, gourmet food, expensive cigars, rare cognac and wild sex parties in fancy hotels.

He pleaded guilty to bribery in January 2015 and agreed to forfeit $35 million in ill-gotten gains. According to that plea agreement, Francis paid about $500,000 in bribes to Navy officials.



Tags Russia bribery Venezuela US Navy usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by