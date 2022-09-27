The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Initial votes show over 96% in occupied Ukraine favor joining Russia -Russian state media

RIA said the initial counts showed majorities ranging from 96.97% in the Kherson region, based on 14% of votes counted, to 98.19% in Zaporizhzhia, based on 18% of the count.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 17:00
Members of an electoral commission wait for voters near a destroyed residential building on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of an electoral commission wait for voters near a destroyed residential building on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, in Mariupol, Ukraine
(photo credit: REUTERS)

First partial voting results from four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine showed overwhelming majorities of residents in favor of joining Russia, Russian state news agency RIA said on Tuesday, after so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West have denounced as a sham.

Voting had taken place over five days in four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - that makeup about 15% of Ukrainian territory.

The exercise paves the way for President Vladimir Putin to annex the four areas, after which he could portray any Ukrainian attempt to recapture them as an attack on Russia itself.

Chances for peace talks deteriorate 

Putin said on Sept. 21 that he was willing to use nuclear weapons to defend the "territorial integrity" of Russia.

Ukraine has repeatedly warned that Russian annexation of additional territories would destroy any chance of peace talks.

RIA said the initial counts showed majorities ranging from 96.97% in the Kherson region, based on 14% of votes counted, to 98.19% in Zaporizhzhia, based on 18% of the count.



