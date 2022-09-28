Sweden's PM says Nord Stream leaks seen as deliberate acts

Sweden's prime minister said on Tuesday that two blasts had been detected in relation to the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines with information suggesting likely sabotage, though this did not represent an act of war against Sweden.

"It is not a matter of an attack on Swedish or Danish territory. But that said, the government is taking what happened very seriously, not the least in light of the current security situation on our close proximity." Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson

Magdalena Andersson told a news conference the Swedish government was in close contact with partners such as NATO and neighbors such as Denmark and Germany concerning the developments.

"We have Swedish intelligence, but we have also received information in our contacts with Denmark, and based on this concluded that this is probably a deliberate act. It is probably a matter of sabotage," Andersson said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist hold a news conference about the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream, in Stockholm, Sweden September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS)

Investigation into Russia's pipeline leaks

Europe was investigating major leaks in two Russian pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark on Tuesday as Sweden launched a preliminary probe into possible sabotage.