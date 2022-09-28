The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Man dies on bus during Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman

A 60-year-old man traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah prayers collapsed and died on the bus on the way out of the Ukrainian city.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 01:51
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine, September 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine, September 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

A 60-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who traveled to the Ukrainian city of Uman for Rosh Hashanah died Tuesday after collapsing on a bus on the way out of the city, according to a report by United Hatzalah of Ukraine.

After collapsing, he underwent prolonged resuscitation operations, during which his pulse even returned, but in the end, paramedics had to pronounce him dead.

Mattis Shapira, head of the United Hatzalah branch in Uman, described the incident:

“We arrived at the scene in ambulances, and with the help of a doctor from the Uman clinic, we performed prolonged resuscitation operations on him in an attempt to save his life,” he said. “Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene at the end of the resuscitation efforts.”

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine September 25, 2022. A sign reads: “We pray for peace in Ukraine” (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine September 25, 2022. A sign reads: “We pray for peace in Ukraine” (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

Deputy of United Hatzalah of Uman comments on incident

“This is a sad case after the Rosh Hashanah events in Uman. Now we are working with the help of businessmen in Breslav to fly his body to Israel.”

Aharon Ben Harosh, Deputy of United Hatzalah Uman

Aharon Ben Harosh, the deputy of the United Hatzalah branch in Uman, reported from the scene: “This is a sad case after the Rosh Hashanah events in Uman. Now we are working with the help of businessmen in Breslav to fly his body to Israel.”



Tags ukraine uman rosh hashana united hatzalah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by