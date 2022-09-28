Man dies on bus during Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman

A 60-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who traveled to the Ukrainian city of Uman for Rosh Hashanah died Tuesday after collapsing on a bus on the way out of the city, according to a report by United Hatzalah of Ukraine.

After collapsing, he underwent prolonged resuscitation operations, during which his pulse even returned, but in the end, paramedics had to pronounce him dead.

Mattis Shapira, head of the United Hatzalah branch in Uman, described the incident:

“We arrived at the scene in ambulances, and with the help of a doctor from the Uman clinic, we performed prolonged resuscitation operations on him in an attempt to save his life,” he said. “Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene at the end of the resuscitation efforts.”

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine September 25, 2022. A sign reads: “We pray for peace in Ukraine” (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

Aharon Ben Harosh, the deputy of the United Hatzalah branch in Uman, reported from the scene: “This is a sad case after the Rosh Hashanah events in Uman. Now we are working with the help of businessmen in Breslav to fly his body to Israel.”