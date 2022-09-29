The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Turkey to reinforce military presence in northern Cyprus - Erdogan

Turkish Preisdent Tayyip Erdogan plans to step up military presence in northern Cyprus following US actions lifting trade restrictions on the nation.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 00:09

Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 00:13
Greek Cypriots hold a banner during a demonstration in Dherinia against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus (photo credit: REUTERS)
Greek Cypriots hold a banner during a demonstration in Dherinia against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Turkey will reinforce its military presence in northern Cyprus after the United States lifted defense trade restrictions on Cyprus, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a televised interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Erdogan said the lifting of the restrictions was "inexplicable in terms of content and timing."

Why were trade restrictions lifted?

Earlier this month, the US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had lifted defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for the fiscal year 2023. 

"The United States, which overlooks and even encourages the steps by the Cypriot-Greek duo that threaten peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, will lead to an armament race on the island with this step," Erdogan said.

"Will we stand by? We cannot," he said, adding that Turkey already has 40,000 troops on the island and will reinforce them with land, naval and aerial weapons, ammunition and vehicles, Erdogan said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets people during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul, Turkey, December 20, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets people during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul, Turkey, December 20, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

"Everyone must know that this last step will not go unresponded and that every precaution will be taken for the security of the Turkish Cypriots," Erdogan said.

Cyprus was split following a 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Since then, Cyprus has been run by a Greek Cypriot administration in the south that Ankara does not recognize.

The breakaway Turkish state on the northern side of the divided island is only recognized by Ankara.



