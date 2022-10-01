The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK Labour Member of Parliament's Jewish partner smeared as far-right by Al Jazeera

MP Stella Creasy accuses Al Jazeera of smearing her Jewish partner and herself after they aired an edited clip of Dan Fox speaking at an event, accusing him of relations with the far right.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 04:10
The Al Jazeera logo seen in a studio [Illustrative] (photo credit: AFP / STAN HONDA)
Member of Parliament Stella Creasy accused Al Jazeera of smearing her Jewish partner and herself on Sunday after the State-owned Qatari news network aired an edited clip of her partner Dan Fox speaking at an event, accusing him of relations with the far-right. 

Al Jazeera aired an edited video of Fox, speaking at an event regarding the candidacy of now London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as part of a recent documentary series about racism in the Labour party.

in the series, the state-owned Qatari news organization showed a clip of Fox speaking about Khan, then-candidate for London Mayor. In the clip, an unknown activist expressed racist opinions against Khan, with specific reference to his religion. 

However, in the edited video, Al Jazeera did not show Fox's response and his views about Khan, other than stating that Fox arrived at the event in order to support Khan's candidacy.

Fox's answer

On his Twitter account, Fox gave his side of the events. He said that he is a personal friend of the event organizer and that he had known her since childhood, and arrived in order to support Khan's candidacy and oppose the "racist" views expressed by the other participants. 

Fox wrote on his Twitter account: "I was only there - COULD only have been there - due to my being in opposition to all others present. I did nothing other than express support for and defence of Sadiq Khan including against Islamophobic accusations such as being connected to terror or planning to introduce Sharia law across the capital.

"This occurrence was simply part of my lifelong commitment to challenging intolerance, including in my own community," he added.

Stella Creasy is a Labour Member of Parliament, representing the Walthamstow constituency in London, winning 76% of the vote in the last election.

Creasy has also issued an official statement in response saying: "A video is currently circulating attempting to smear my partner by seeking to link him to the far right. It is categorically untrue to suggest this and indeed based on a meeting he attended specifically to rebut those spreading islamophobia within the Jewish community. This reflects his long history of anti-racist activism across all communities.

"Al Jazeera knows this because they were told, but still chose to cynically edit this video to try to mislead-presenting these allegations 30 minutes into the transmission and the truth in cards 50 minutes later. The effect is to deceive-and Al Jazeera should have known that," she added.

