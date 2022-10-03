The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukrainian citizens display high resilience amid heavy fighting - study

Ukrainians’ national resilience is higher than that displayed by Israelis during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 17:02

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 17:04
People knee while members of the Honour Guard hold carry a coffin with the body of Ukrainian serviceman and famous ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval, during a funeral ceremony outside the National Opera of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine September 17, 2022. (photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)
People knee while members of the Honour Guard hold carry a coffin with the body of Ukrainian serviceman and famous ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval, during a funeral ceremony outside the National Opera of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine September 17, 2022.
(photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will undoubtedly be happy and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be discouraged when reading a new, study from Tel Aviv University (TAU) showing that the citizens of Ukraine have a relatively high level of national resilience – 4.35 on a scale from one to six.

The researchers of this first-of-its-kind study found that the Ukrainian people currently fighting for their independence show resilience significantly higher even than that displayed by Israeli citizens at the height of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 (only 3.89 out of six).

The researchers explain this difference by saying that whereas Ukrainian citizens now find themselves fighting for their homeland and are ready to do anything in order to win the war, the rounds of fighting in Gaza have become a kind of a recurrent nuisance for the citizens of Israel, accompanied by a moderate level of national resilience.

The study was led by Prof. Bruria Adini and Prof. Shaul Kimhi of the ResWell Research Center at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine. The study has not yet been published in a journal, but it has been sent for review to two scientific publications, Frontiers in Public Health and Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness.

According to the researchers, the uniqueness of the current study is that it constitutes the first attempt by academic researchers to assess Ukrainian citizens’ positive and negative coping indices during wartime.

Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022. (credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters) Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022. (credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

What did the study discover?

The study indicates that in such conditions of conflict, a population may experience high levels of stress and, simultaneously, high levels of societal resilience and hope for the future. In the current situation in Ukraine, the population has also demonstrated much support for their government, as they are well aware that their lives, families and futures are on the firing line.

The study surveyed about 1,000 Ukrainian citizens who constituted a representative sample of society in that country, as well as a sample of about 650 Israeli citizens using data collected during Operation Guardian of the Walls. 

The study’s findings suggest that the danger, in the eyes of Ukrainian citizens, is perceived as much more tangible (3.7 on a scale of one to five) than Israelis’ perception of danger in the rounds of fighting against Hamas in Gaza (2.45). The perception of threat amongst Ukrainians is also more significant (3.29) than among thecitizens of Israel (2.79) on a scale of one to five.

Despite the significant dangers and the threats they face, Ukrainians have not lost hope, with their “hope index” being higher (an average of 3.95) than that of Israelis (an average of 3.5).

With regards to demographics, the conclusions that have emerged from the study are that the younger population between the ages of 26 to 30 presents higher levels of stress and post-traumatic stress symptoms compared to other age groups. In addition, women report higher levels of all negative coping mechanisms compared to men. 

Adini and Kimhi explained that “the perception of a threat as existential to the survival and sovereignty of the state and society is likely, under certain conditions, to enhance the population’s societal resilience and sense of hope. This is the case even when the population feels anxious and threatened by the situation.

"Moreover, it appears that the war launched by Russia against Ukraine has actually contributed to the process of Ukrainian identity-building, which also leads to increased levels of resilience, as well as an extremely high sense of hope," They added.

Adini and Kimhi also said that "Israelis, unlike the Ukrainian people, do not feel that their country is under a direct existential threat and have to a certain degree adapted to an ‘emergency routine’ due to the recurrent conflicts. In light of this, they present lower levels of resilience relative to Ukrainians, but at the same time higher levels of well-being and morale.”



