The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Jurors resume deliberations in second Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged by the government as part of a plot to take away Americans' guns.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 17:49
Memorial Sandy Hook Elementary School 150 (photo credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Memorial Sandy Hook Elementary School 150
(photo credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations on Friday in a case to decide how much in damages conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Alex Jones's trials

Closing arguments concluded on Thursday after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors were sent home after an hour of deliberations.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged by the government as part of a plot to take away Americans' guns.

In August, another jury found that Jones and his company must pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where the headquarters of Jones' Infowars website is located.

Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse, Austin, Texas, US, August 3, 2022. (credit: BRIANA SANCHEZ/POOL VIA REUTERS) Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse, Austin, Texas, US, August 3, 2022. (credit: BRIANA SANCHEZ/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Lawyers for the families of eight Sandy Hook victims in closing arguments on Thursday said Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his Infowars website and sales of products there.

Meanwhile, the victims' families suffered a decade-long campaign of harassment and death threats by Jones’ followers, plaintiffs' attorney Chris Mattei told jurors.

“Every single one of these families (was) drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” Mattei said.

Jones's lawyer Norman Pattis countered during his closing argument that the plaintiffs had shown scant evidence of quantifiable losses. Pattis urged jurors to ignore the political undercurrents in the case.

“This is not a case about politics, I remind you that,” he said. “It’s about how much to compensate the plaintiffs.”

The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimony from the families, who filled the gallery each day and took turns recounting how Jones’ lies about Sandy Hook compounded their grief. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting is also a plaintiff in the case.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his “liberal” critics and refused to apologize to the families.

Jones's lawyers have said that they hope to void most of the payout in the Texas case before it is approved by a judge, calling it excessive under state law.



Tags shooting Sandy Hook Alex Jones
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by