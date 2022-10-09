Russians who are forced to serve in the military as part of President Vladimir Putin's mandatory mobilization draft reportedly lack food, uniforms, money and places to sleep, according to a published statement made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry last week.

Approximately 6,000 people were planned to have accommodation at the Omsk Tank Engineering Institute. However, by the end of last month, 9,000 people had arrived with another 2,000 coming in the following days.

The institution's management is unable to provide the soldiers with even the minimum living conditions and food, the ministry claimed. There are not enough toilets and there are many sick who are not provided with medical assistance.

In the Bryansk and Kursk regions, some that are called as part of the mobilization are forced to buy their own uniforms and equipment. Both Western and Ukrainian intelligence reported last month that not only do they lack the gear, but are not properly trained for war.

Unbelievable video. Russian officer telling newly mobilized men they will need to source their own sleeping bags, med packs. Tells them to go buy tampons from pharmacies to use as bandages.“The only thing the army gives you in uniforms, armor. That’s it.”pic.twitter.com/zwttL586zu — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) September 27, 2022

Many in Russia's mandatory mobilization lack military training

The UK Defense Ministry said that "many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years."

Posts on Twitter went viral after videos were taken documenting the conditions of the soldiers called up.

Dire conditions of the Russian Army. This video is from Russian social media & was filmed by one of the mobilized who was sent to Omsk. They spend days & nights in the open field, eat what they have & drink. No command, no uniform, no barracks, no tents, no sleeping bags. pic.twitter.com/HWmDVa5EHV — Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) October 3, 2022

However, Putin said that any mistakes in his military mobilization should be fixed and those who have the most experience in military training should be called up first.

