New troops in Putin's mobilization are suffering terrible conditions - report

Russia is not able to provide enough food, uniforms, medical assistance or equipment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 19:25

Updated: OCTOBER 9, 2022 19:26
A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russians who are forced to serve in the military as part of President Vladimir Putin's mandatory mobilization draft reportedly lack food, uniforms, money and places to sleep, according to a published statement made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry last week.

Approximately 6,000 people were planned to have accommodation at the Omsk Tank Engineering Institute. However, by the end of last month, 9,000 people had arrived with another 2,000 coming in the following days.

The institution's management is unable to provide the soldiers with even the minimum living conditions and food, the ministry claimed. There are not enough toilets and there are many sick who are not provided with medical assistance.

In the Bryansk and Kursk regions, some that are called as part of the mobilization are forced to buy their own uniforms and equipment. Both Western and Ukrainian intelligence reported last month that not only do they lack the gear, but are not properly trained for war.

MEN DRAFTED into the Russian army during partial mobilization say goodbye to their relatives and acquaintances outside a military commissariat in Moscow, last month (credit: MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS) MEN DRAFTED into the Russian army during partial mobilization say goodbye to their relatives and acquaintances outside a military commissariat in Moscow, last month (credit: MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Many in Russia's mandatory mobilization lack military training

The UK Defense Ministry said that "many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years."

Posts on Twitter went viral after videos were taken documenting the conditions of the soldiers called up.

However, Putin said that any mistakes in his military mobilization should be fixed and those who have the most experience in military training should be called up first.

Michael Starr and Reuters contributed to this report.



