The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

JDCA endorses nine additional candidates ahead of the 2022 midterms

The nine candidates being endorsed by the JDCA are running against Republicans who dent the outcome of the 2020 election and oppose abortions.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 18:15
Matthew Brooks (R) and Halie Soifer (C) speaking at AJC's global forum plenary session, June 2019 (photo credit: MARTIN SIMON)
Matthew Brooks (R) and Halie Soifer (C) speaking at AJC's global forum plenary session, June 2019
(photo credit: MARTIN SIMON)

WASHINGTON - The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) announced a new round of endorsements ahead of the midterm elections in November. The group threw its support behind seven House candidates in New York, Alaska, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and two gubernatorial candidates in Florida and New York.

According to the announcement, the majority of candidates endorsed seek to represent districts or states with substantial Jewish populations.

“JDCA has now endorsed 123 House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates in 2022,” said Halie Soifer, CEO of JDCA. “That's more than we've ever endorsed in a single election cycle, and we plan on endorsing a handful of additional House candidates between now and November.”

How much will the JDCA spend on endorsements?

However, it is yet to be decided if the group will spend money to support those candidates. “JDCA PAC will decide if it will spend in any of these races,” said Soifer. “The overwhelming majority of its spending in 2022 has been focused on the Senate,” she explained.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and US Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 24, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER) Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and US Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 24, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)

According to Soifer, the relevant races represent a group “of increasingly competitive House races and two key governor's races.”

She said the group decided to focus on those nine races because they involve “Republicans who deny the outcome of the 2020 election and want to deny a woman's right to choose are running against Democrats who share our Jewish and American values.”

“We know these elections will be incredibly close, and every key constituency matters,” she continued. “That's especially true for Jewish voters, who have higher turnout rates than American voters generally and overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

"In close races, the Jewish vote can and will make a difference for the Democrat and JDCA endorsee.”

Hailie Soifer

“We're proud to play a role in ensuring Democrats expand their congressional majorities in November by supporting candidates - such as these nine - who align with our values,” she added.

The announcement comes amid massive spending from several groups ahead of the elections. Last week, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million ad spending in Pennsylvania as the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz tightens. Recent polls suggest that Fetterman holds a narrow lead over Oz.

According to the RJC press release, the group’s Victory Fund announced the spending as part of an independent expenditure.

 



Tags American Jewry United States republicans Democrats midterm elections
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by