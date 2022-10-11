Russian hackers reportedly cyberattack US airports

Russian hackers are suspected to have carried out cyberattacks against US airports, The Independent reported on Monday.

The hackers took down websites of prominent US airports, such as LaGuardia Airport in New York, and Chicago International Airport, according to the report.

LaGuardia Airport was the first to report the cyberattack, reporting to the Cyber ​​Infrastructure Security Agency in the USA this morning. More than 12 websites were affected in 14 different cyber attacks during the day, including the websites of Los Angeles International Airport and Atlanta International Airport.

This is not the first cyberattack on a foreign country's critical infrastructure reportedly carried out by Russia this year. In May, Britain and the European Union claimed that Russia was behind a massive cyber attack against a satellite Internet network that took thousands of modems offline.

A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

"A deliberate and malicious attack"

"This cyber attack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions in several public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU member states," a statement from the European Union stated, while British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the cyber attack was "a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine."