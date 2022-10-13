Russia has lost a vote at the UN over its war on Ukraine and its attempt to annex territories illegally acquired in that war.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referendums" in regions within Ukraine's internationally-recognized borders, the UN said after the vote. The resolution demands Russia reverses its annexation declaration.

Countries in the Middle East generally voted to condemn Russia, illustrating that the region may have qualms with US foreign policy; but at the UN they can mostly agree on something. Iraq, Saudi Arabia and others all voted to condemn.

On the face of it this is a big reversal for Moscow. Only four countries voted with Russia; Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Russia however was able to get 35 countries to abstain, and some countries didn’t vote at the meeting, such as El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso, Iran, Venezuela and Azerbaijan.

It would appear that this is a strategic choice for Venezuela and Iran; since they support Russia. Turkey, a friend of Russia and also of Ukraine, voted to condemn Moscow. Meanwhile Turkey’s leader and Vladimir Putin are meeting in Kazakhstan this week on the sidelines of the CICA summit.

Iran is also meeting with Qatar; so that means Russia will once again get to be at the center of a meeting in Central Asia alongside other authoritarians. Russia was last in the spotlight when it attended the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan.

The vote at the UN could illustrate that Russia is losing international backing or excuses for its war in Ukraine. Russia has generally enjoyed impunity at the UN. Russia like to adopt the robes of international law and historically played a role in processes such as the Astana meetings for peace in Syria; and also the Quartet for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

A country engaged in an illegal invasion scuppers some of its pretense of legality. Russia is losing some of the countries that might have abstained in the past. This is a gain for the Biden administration and western democracies.

However, notably absent from the alliance of countries that are condemning Russia; are some important global economies. For instance China and India abstained.

Did Russia receive any votes of support?

Russia also got inroads in Africa in Algeria, Burundi, Congo, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Namibia, Mali, Sudan, South Sudan, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. Russia also got quiet support in Central Asia as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan abstained. Turkmenistan didn’t vote. Afghanistan voted to condemn Moscow, but Pakistan abstained. Russia also got Bolivia and Cuba to abstain.

What this means is that Russia still has a hold over some countries in the global south, some former allies from the Cold War and also countries that were once in the non-aligned movement. Russia couldn’t shift Serbia or Hungary; which both voted to condemn, but it got Vietnam and Thailand abstentions.

If one were to map the countries that abstained by population it would appear that many of the more populous countries in the world abstained; such as China, India, Pakistan, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

At the same time the fact that the US couldn’t get democracies such as India and South Africa on its side shows that the Biden administration has work to do in the world. The US has also lost influence in Central Asia and it seems to face ambivalence in some areas of Southeast Asia, the Caucasus, and parts of Africa and South America.

Nevertheless the showing at the UN illustrates that many countries oppose Russia’s annexation and they are willing to go on record at the UN in condemning Moscow. This is a success for the West and the US; and for democracy and the rule of law. Much work remains.