The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

US Iran envoy on reviving the JCPOA: “Right now it's not even on the agenda, it's not the focus”

The reason the talks are at a standstill is that “Iran has taken a position in those talks for the past two months, which is simply inconsistent with a return to the deal,” Malley told CNN.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 01:43
ROBERT MALLEY, the Biden administration special envoy for Iran, waits to testify about the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill last week. (photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBERT MALLEY, the Biden administration special envoy for Iran, waits to testify about the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill last week.
(photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Rob Malley, the Biden administration Iran envoy, said on Monday that reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic “is not even on the agenda” and “not the focus, because there is no movement.”

He told CNN's Becky Anderson that the administration believes that the US needs to stop the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “Diplomacy is the way to do that,” he said. “We will see whether this is a government that is interested in reaching that a deal, but at this point, the focus is on what's happening around because the talks are stalled.”

He went on to say that President Biden made it clear from the first day he came into office that one of his priorities was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “And he believes, and we continue to believe, that diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal,” Malley continued. “But the reason the talks are at a standstill and an impasse and why they're not so far moving at all, and why they're not the focus, is because Iran has taken a position in those talks for the past two months, which is simply inconsistent with a return to the deal. They're making demands that have nothing to do with the JCPOA. And as long as that's the case, the talks will be stopped.”

Asked whether Ukraine is correct in its assessment that Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian cities, Malley said that the US had information as early as July that Iran was preparing to sell hundreds of drones to Russia. “And we're now seeing (..) as recently as this morning, the devastation that those drones are causing,” he said.

Rafael Mariano Grossi meeting with Robert Malley, April 7, 2021.. (credit: DEAN CALMA/IAEA VIA FLICKR) Rafael Mariano Grossi meeting with Robert Malley, April 7, 2021.. (credit: DEAN CALMA/IAEA VIA FLICKR)

"We will do what we can to stop it"

The Iranians are denying it, but everyone can see through those lies, the Ukrainians, first and foremost. We will do what we can to stop it by sanctioning Russian, Iranian, or any other entity that's involved in that transfer of weapons.”

He was also asked about the Iranian denial of the transfer of those weapons. “We'd say, just look at the evidence (...) and I'm confident that the European Union will reach the same conclusion and will sanction those drone transfers.”

Malley later addressed a question about whether the administration would support a regime change in Tehran. “Our policy is not one of regime change instigated from Washington,” he said. “That's not our policy.”

“Our policy is to defend and support the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens just as we want to support the fundamental rights of citizens across the globe,” the Iran envoy continued. “The form of government in Iran will be up to the Iranians to decide. Our position, which is very clear, is that we support the fundamental human rights of ordinary Iranian women and men.”



Tags Iran iran and us Iran Nuclear Deal us iran Nuclear Deal
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by