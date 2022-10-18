The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kremlin denies using Iranian drones in attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 12:53
A panoramic view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2022.
The Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv. Several images posted on social media showed delta-wing drones similar to the Iranian model being used in an attack on the Ukrainian capital on Monday.

Asked if Russia had used Iranian drones in its campaign in Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any information about their use.

"Russian equipment with Russian nomenclature is used," he said. "All further questions should be directed to the Defence Ministry."

The ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Syria, attend a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin (credit: REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Syria, attend a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin (credit: REUTERS)

Iran denies supplying drones

Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, and wreckage from at least one drone showed the Russian name "Geran-2" (Geranium-2).

The US State Department said its assessment was that Iranian drones had been used in Monday morning's rush-hour attack on Kyiv. White House spokesperson Karinne Jean-Pierre accused Tehran of lying when it said Russia was not using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Leaders from across Europe have said the use of Iranian drones would mark a serious escalation in the conflict and should trigger new sanctions on Iran.



Tags Iran drone Kremlin Ukraine-Russia War
