The United State called on Israelis and Palestinians to halt escalating West Bank violence after four Palestinians were killed in a gun battle with the IDF.

"We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank," US State Department Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

"We call on the parties themselves to contain the violence. The United States and other international partners stand ready to help but we cannot substitute for vital actions by the parties to mitigate conflict and to restore calm," Price said.

He noted that 2022 has been a deadly year for Palestinians in the West Bank, with the United Nations calculating that over 81 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces. Many of those were killed in violent clashes or gun battles with the IDF.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, US, March 10, 2022. (credit: MANUEL BALCE CENETA/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

By the numbers

The army since March 31 has engaged in Operation Breaking Dawn in the West Bank to crack down on terror cells in the aftermath of a number of deadly Palestinian terror attacks, which this year have claimed at least 18 lives.

Price gave numbers that were even higher.

"This year alone, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and more than 30 in Gaza, while more than 20 Israelis and other civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks," he said.

"We call on all parties to do everything in their power to de-escalate the situation and return to a period of calm. This is in the interest of all Israelis and Palestinians," Price added.

US Ambassador to the UN in New York Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council that her country was "concerned about increasing tensions and violence in the West Bank among Palestinians, including the recent clashes in Jenin and Nablus. We are troubled by the overall trend of growing violence."