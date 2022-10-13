The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A senior Israeli official reportedly also said that a private Israeli firm was giving Ukraine satellite imagery of Russian troop positions. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 08:33
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
Israel has been providing Ukraine with "basic intelligence" on the Iranian drones used by Russia in its invasion, the New York Times said on Wednesday.

A senior Israeli official reportedly told The Times about the intelligence sharing, and that a private Israeli firm was also giving Ukraine satellite imagery of Russian troop positions. 

Russian forces have been using several variants of Iranian drones in its Ukraine campaign since at least August, Ukrainian, American and UK officials have confirmed in separate intelligence reports.

In particular, Russia has been using the Shahed-136 suicide drone. However, the unmanned aerial vehicle has seen limited success in the theatre. 

"These UAVs are slow and fly at low altitudes making lone aircraft easy to target using conventional air defenses," said the UK Defense Ministry on Wednesday, but did note that "There is a realistic possibility that Russia has achieved some success by attacking with several UAVs at the same time."

The Ukrainian military has claimed to have shot down many of the Shahed-136s launched by Russia. In a barrage on Monday, 60% of the 86 drone fleet was reportedly shot down.



Israel Russia ukraine drone Ukraine-Russia War
