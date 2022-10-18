Ukraine to officially request air defenses from Israel - FM

Ukraine will send an official request to the State of Israel on Tuesday asking for air defense systems and the start of high-quality cooperation on providing technology to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba announced on Tuesday.

"Today, Ukraine will send an official note to the government of Israel with a request to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems and to start high-quality cooperation on obtaining appropriate technologies for Ukraine," said Kuleba.

The foreign minister stressed that he does "not see any objective reasons why" military cooperation with Israel should not happen.

"Iran is a red line for Israel, and after Iran has directly, in fact, become complicit in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, I think anyone in Israel who still has any hesitation about whether or not to help Ukraine, he must dispel these hesitations," added Kuleba.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"Today, without exaggeration, the same drones that destroy Ukraine are aimed at Israel. I think that this says it all, and I think that this should be the starting point for the development of Israeli policy."