New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 05:44
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukraine has created an application for mobile devices that will help air defense units supplement radar information about an air target to better the chances of taking it down, according to Ukraine's Strategic Communications Department.

"The Android version of the "ePPO" application is already available to download. Now every citizen of Ukraine can join the anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense of our skies," the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

To use the app, all that is needed is to install the "ePPO" application on your smartphone, pass a quick authorization process, click "Test" to make sure that everything works, and be ready to notify anti-aircraft fighters about perceived threats.

How the app works

If you see an air target, for example, a cruise missile or a suicide drone, you need to open "ePPO" on your smartphone, select the type of air target, point your smartphone in the direction of the target and press the big red button.

Air defense specialists will see a mark on the map, it will complement the radar information and the threat will be shot down.

The ePPO application is currently available for the Android platform, developers are working on creating a version for iOS, which is expected to ship in a few weeks.

"Enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are causing significant damage to our critical infrastructure. They also pose a significant danger to civilians: suicide drones can carry several tens of kilograms of explosives and create a powerful shock wave when hit," The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said in a Telegram post.

The Ministry offered advice on how to recognize UAVs and protect yourself from these weapons . In particular, the suicide drone engine is loud. When approaching, a sound similar to the operation of a moped or chainsaw engine is heard in the air.

"When you hear such a sound, try to get into a specially equipped shelter. Use basements, basement floors of buildings, underground parking lots, passageways or follow the "two walls" rule, the Ministry said.

You should also not stay in any vehicle: get out, run as far away from the road as possible and try to locate a suitable shelter. Places for shelter should be chosen as far as possible from military strategic objects and administrative institutions.

"Do not hide in entrances, under arches on stairwells, in basements of panel buildings, near automobile equipment, gas stations, etc.," the Ministry of Reintegration stressed.



Tags Iran ukraine safety drone aircraft Ukraine-Russia War
