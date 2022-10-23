The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 15:31
British Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his home address in London, Britain October 22, 2022.
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he said on Twitter.

"That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister."

Sunak against other Conservatives

Even before declaring on Sunday, Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals - former defense minister Penny Mordaunt and Johnson, who is attempting a comeback.

BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London last week. (credit: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/VIA REUTERS) BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London last week. (credit: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/VIA REUTERS)

Sunak quit Johnson's government in July, helping trigger a rebellion that bought him down.

"There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," he said in a statement.

"I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems."



