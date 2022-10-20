Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister, chaos unfolds inside Westminster

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation from the position on Thursday, just two months after taking office.
Britain's Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, saying she would remain as Prime Minister until a successor had been chosen, which she said would happen within a week.
Following are latest events, comments and context:
* Truss said the Conservative party she heads would hold a leadership election to be completed within a week.
* Truss's resignation came after she lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, less than a week after she fired her finance minister. Braverman cited "serious concerns" about the government.
* Sterling pared gains after Truss resigned. Britain's mid caps .FT jumped as much as 1%.
* Investors reined in bets of a full percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next month, after a top official saidit remained to be seen whether rates rise as sharply as the market has been expecting.
* The pound fell to one-week low vs euro and GBP/USD traded above 1.1200 with 1.1192-1.1240 in the Asian session range. 1.1186 was Wednesday's three-day low.
* Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently.
* The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation to 10.1 percent last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.
* British banks are bracing for a potential tax hit after a source said finance minister Jeremy Hunt was reviewing the current surcharge on bank profits.
* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.
* The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.
* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.
* His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped "nearly all" of Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic U-turn to try restore investor confidence.
* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.
* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.
Liz Truss is now the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, after her resignation on Thursday.
Truss served since September 6, a total of 44 days.
She broke the record of George Canning, who died after serving 118 days in office in 1827.
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic program that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.
A leadership election will be completed within the next week.
Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.
"I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.
"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security."
