The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Live Updates

Current time in: Israel October 20, 04:07 PM

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister, chaos unfolds inside Westminster

After serving for just over two months in the role of Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned from the position. By JERUSALEM POST STAFF Liz Truss gestures outside the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister, in London, Britain September 5, 2022.
31 Minutes ago
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns, two months after assuming office Breaking news

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation from the position on Thursday, just two months after taking office.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less
30 seconds ago
Truss resigns: What you need to know Everything you need to know about UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigning
By REUTERS
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss gives her first speech at Downing Street, London, UK, Sept. 6, 2022.

Britain's Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, saying she would remain as Prime Minister until a successor had been chosen, which she said would happen within a week.

Following are latest events, comments and context:

POLITICS

* Truss said the Conservative party she heads would hold a leadership election to be completed within a week.

* Truss's resignation came after she lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, less than a week after she fired her finance minister. Braverman cited "serious concerns" about the government.

MARKETS

* Sterling pared gains after Truss resigned. Britain's mid caps .FT jumped as much as 1%.

* Investors reined in bets of a full percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next month, after a top official saidit remained to be seen whether rates rise as sharply as the market has been expecting.

* The pound fell to one-week low vs euro and GBP/USD traded above 1.1200 with 1.1192-1.1240 in the Asian session range. 1.1186 was Wednesday's three-day low.

Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in London, Britain September 9, 2022. (credit: YUI MOK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

* Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently.

* The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation to 10.1 percent last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

* British banks are bracing for a potential tax hit after a source said finance minister Jeremy Hunt was reviewing the current surcharge on bank profits.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.

* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.

* His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped "nearly all" of Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic U-turn to try restore investor confidence.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less
19 Minutes ago
Liz Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history

Liz Truss is now the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, after her resignation on Thursday. 

Truss served since September 6, a total of 44 days. 

She broke the record of  George Canning, who died after serving 118 days in office in 1827. 

Show More
Show Less
20 Minutes ago
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns, two months after assuming office Truss resigning marks new record low in time served in the position. BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss speaks at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, last week. Inaction on Iran has been the UK government’s default mode, says the writer.

Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic program that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

"I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.

"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Important facts


  • Liz Truss entered office on September 6


Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by