Is Israel helping Ukraine on drone intel? -analysis

Israel has provided Ukraine with information to help its forces neutralize the Iranian-style drones that Russia is using against Kyiv, according to a recent report.

The report at The New York Times does not go into great detail but suggests that Israel is awakening to the reality of the Iranian drone threat and how it impacts Ukraine; as well as the need to respond to pressure and questions about why Israel hasn’t done more for the war-torn country.

Reports that Israel might assist Ukraine on the informational level, through intelligence or other details that help Kyiv down the drones or protect against the drones, could be a best-of-both-worlds way to help Ukraine; it has plausible deniability and doesn’t represent an intervention in the sense of sending arms.

This is a complex multi-layered subject. Israel has supported Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, but has been reticent to be involved in the conflict beyond rhetorical support and support at international forums; or on the humanitarian level.

In recent weeks, however, there have been growing questions about why Israel isn’t doing more, especially when it has become clear that the Iranian drone threat is now harming Ukraine; the same way Iran threatens Israel with drones.

Basically, this means Iran has intervened in the Ukraine war and is heavily backing Russia, not only with drones, but also by sending IRGC members to Crimea, according to reports, to help Russia’s drone operators.

This is a significant development. Months ago it was reported in US media that Russia was interested in acquiring drones from Iran. In recent weeks the drone threat emerged clearly; with evidence, including videos, of dozens of Iranian-style drones used to terrorize Ukrainian civilians and attack Ukraine’s infrastructure and power network

Russia is using drones to harm Ukraine before the winter sets in, setting up a potential humanitarian disaster. In addition, Moscow continues to push rumors about nuclear conflict. Clearly, Moscow has not only chosen Iran as a closer partner, but Moscow is destabilizing through its actions and rhetoric.

Israel has been concerned about Russia’s role in Syria and this has led to Israeli caution. In addition, there are elections in Israel. Jerusalem getting involved more deeply in Ukraine; when Israel is already dealing with a new maritime deal with Lebanon; would mean Israel committing itself to several controversial decisions at once.

Providing Kyiv with information or ways to interdict the drones, is a scenario that could provide a way to back Ukraine without sending arms. There are other methods as well that could be helpful, Ukraine needs air defenses and radars, and it may need a way to jam the drones, or even a way to help local troops use small arms or other means to neutralize them.

Ukraine received four new radars, according to the website Defense Blog. “German sensor specialist Hensoldt announced that it is supplying four of its high-performance radars in record time for Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM air defense system, which is designed to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability.” This will improve Ukraine’s ability to detect threats.

A plethora of options when it comes to stopping drones

Those charged with interdicting the drones need good command and control and communications; they may need multi-layered integrated air defenses, but they also need to be able to track through sensors, issue warnings, identify and classify the drone threats; then they need to be able to relay information quickly, warning people to go to shelters and identifying the right systems on the route of the drone to neutralize it.

This can mean missiles, guns, or other systems. Today there are systems that use lasers, microwaves, or even drones to take out drones. There are fire control systems that can go on rifles as well.

Ukraine desperately needs more assistance, although it is already downing about fifty to seventy percent of the drones and missiles Russia is using, according to Ukrainian reports, Kyiv can’t stop all the threats. Some of the drones get through and wreak havoc on civilians and the energy grid.

Russia is using drones indiscriminately and also to target the grid; apparently to harm Ukraine’s morale and plunge the country into darkness. The drones are slow moving and they may not be as effective as precision weapons against military targets.

Iranian drones to impact the Middle East

The implications of the drone threat are clear, the Russia-Iran drone program will eventually impact the Middle East.

Iran is learning from watching how Russia uses the drones; much the same way Iran exported drones to Yemen for the Houthis to use.

Iran has been testing drones for years and using them in attacks, such as the one on Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia in 2019; and against a ship in the Gulf of Oman in 2021.

Iran has also increasingly used them against Israel. The opportunity for Israel to help Ukraine regarding the drone threat, even if this is only an issue of sharing information, provides a best-of-both-worlds scenario for now, since Israel continues to be reluctant to ship military hardware to Ukraine.