The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli citizen killed fighting in Donetsk, buried in hometown of Lviv

Dmytro Pialka, who was 39 years old at the time of his death, immigrated to Israel at the age of 15. He fell in battle in September.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 05:27
A man holds the national flag during a funeral ceremony for the member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii, who was killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
A man holds the national flag during a funeral ceremony for the member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii, who was killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

An Israeli citizen from Lviv, Ukraine was buried in his hometown this weekend after being killed in battles against Russian forces in the Donetsk region of Eastern Ukraine.

Dmytro Pialka, who was 39 years old at the time of his death, immigrated to Israel at the age of 15. He served in the IDF and was a soccer coach for Maccabi Beer Sheba’s urban youth team. He returned to Lviv and worked as a soccer coach in 2015 before taking up arms to defend Ukraine amid the Ukraine-Russia War.

He fell in the battles at the beginning of September. The Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) worked behind the scenes to reach his body, together with senior government officials in Kyiv. His body was eventually returned to the Ukrainians as part of a prisoner exchange deal in early October.

Pialka’s ties in Israel

Pialka has a mother and a younger brother who currently reside in Israel. His family wanted his body to be returned to Israel for burial, but it was on Pialka’s wife’s wishes that the body remained in Lviv for burial. 

Smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)Smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

The funeral, which was held with the participation of the city's Rabbi Shlomo Bled, was attended by hundreds of people, including his family members, close friends and members of the Lviv Jewish community.

"We are happy that at least Dmytro Pialka was given an Israeli grave."

-FJCU statement

"Roughly 100 Jews have been killed in the war so far, including soldiers who fought on the front and also civilians who lost their lives in the Russian bombings,” the FJCU said in a statement, “Unfortunately, despite our attempts, we are unable to reach everybody and bring it to the Israeli grave. Some of the bodies were buried in public parks and in mass graves. We are happy that at least Dmytro Pialka was given an Israeli grave. May his memory be blessed," the statement concluded.



Tags immigrants in israel Israelis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by