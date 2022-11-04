The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Medvedev says Russia is fighting a sacred battle against Satan

Since the war began, Medvedev's rhetoric has become increasingly fierce though his published views sometimes chime with thinking at the top levels of the Kremlin elite.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 09:56
A priest conducts a ceremony for Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops before their departure to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022. The sign on the flag reads " We are Russians. God is with us!" (photo credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)
A priest conducts a ceremony for Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops before their departure to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022. The sign on the flag reads " We are Russians. God is with us!"
(photo credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday cast Russia's war in Ukraine as a sacred conflict with Satan, warning that Moscow could send all its enemies to the eternal fires of Gehenna.

[Russia must] "stop the supreme ruler of Hell, whatever name he uses - Satan, Lucifer or Iblis."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed tens of thousands and triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when the Cold War superpowers came closest to nuclear war.

Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal modernizer as president from 2008 to 2012, said Moscow was fighting "crazy Nazi drug addicts" in Ukraine backed by Westerners who he said had "saliva running down their chins from degeneracy."

Protection from fascists or brutal land grab?

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attend a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Sep. 30, 2022 (credit: SPUTNIK/DMITRY AZAROV/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attend a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Sep. 30, 2022 (credit: SPUTNIK/DMITRY AZAROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Ukraine and the West have repeatedly dismissed President Vladimir Putin's assertions that Ukraine is run by fascists who have persecuted Russian speakers. Instead, they cast the war as a brutal land grab by Moscow.

In a message marking Russia's Day of National Unity, Medvedev said the task of the fatherland was to "stop the supreme ruler of Hell, whatever name he uses - Satan, Lucifer or Iblis."

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said Russia had different weapons, including the ability to "send all our enemies to fiery Gehenna," using a Hebrew term often translated as Hell.

Since the war began, Medvedev's rhetoric has become increasingly fierce though his published views sometimes chime with thinking at the top levels of the Kremlin elite.

Satan's weapons, Medvedev said, were "intricate lies. And our weapon is the truth. That is why our cause is right. That is why victory will be ours! Happy Holidays!"



Tags Russia christianity ukraine dmitry medvedev Vladimir Putin Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by