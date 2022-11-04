The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Russian drone destroyed a Ukrainian military boat - report

The report claims the footage they received shows the Ukrainian ship hit by a Russian reconnaissance drone. The video also showed smoke emitting from the vessel shortly after impact.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 23:50
A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone had destroyed a Ukrainian military boat, according to a Friday report by Russian-state media outlet RIA Novosti, citing exclusive footage they received.

The attack happened in the Dnieper river located between Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

The report claims the footage they received shows the Ukrainian ship hit by a Russian reconnaissance drone. The video also showed smoke emitting from the vessel shortly after impact.

The Lancet drone had received new aerodynamics. The drone has one large X-shaped wing and an X-shaped tail.

The maximum speed of a Lancet drone is approximately 110 kilometers per hour with a 40-kilometer range, according to the report.

An Iranian drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)An Iranian drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia to restock its drone supply

A report from the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate warned on Tuesday also stated that Iran is ready to give 200 combat drones to Russia.

The new weapons for Russia to acquire include the Shahed-136 and Arash-2 suicide drones and Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drones.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



