Russian drone destroyed a Ukrainian military boat - report

A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone had destroyed a Ukrainian military boat, according to a Friday report by Russian-state media outlet RIA Novosti, citing exclusive footage they received.

The attack happened in the Dnieper river located between Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

The report claims the footage they received shows the Ukrainian ship hit by a Russian reconnaissance drone. The video also showed smoke emitting from the vessel shortly after impact.

The Lancet drone had received new aerodynamics. The drone has one large X-shaped wing and an X-shaped tail.

The maximum speed of a Lancet drone is approximately 110 kilometers per hour with a 40-kilometer range, according to the report.

An Iranian drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia to restock its drone supply

A report from the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate warned on Tuesday also stated that Iran is ready to give 200 combat drones to Russia.

The new weapons for Russia to acquire include the Shahed-136 and Arash-2 suicide drones and Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drones.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.