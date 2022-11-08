The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Russian marines complain of 'incomprehensible' losses in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that the Donetsk region remained the "epicenter" of fighting in the war.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 13:03
Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region
(photo credit: REUTERS)

In a letter sent from the front lines to a regional governor in Russia, the men of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet Marines, stationed in the Donetsk region, said they were thrown into an "incomprehensible battle," according to multiple sources.

"Once again we were thrown into an incomprehensible battle by General Muradov and his brother-in-law, his countryman Akhmedov, so that Muradov could earn bonuses to make him look good in the eyes of Gerasimov [Russia's Chief of the General Staff]," the letter said.

"As a result of the 'carefully' planned offensive by the 'great commanders' we lost about 300 men, dead and wounded, with some MIA over the past 4 days," the letter said. "We lost 50% of our equipment. That's our brigade alone. The district command and Akhmedov are hiding these facts and skewing the official casualty statistics for fear of being held accountable."

The men of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet Marines

The letter, published by Grey Zone, a prominent Russian military blog on Monday, was sent to Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the far eastern Primorye Krai region.

"How long will such mediocrities as Muradov and Akhmedov be allowed to continue to plan military actions just to keep up appearances and gain awards at the cost of so many people's lives?" the letter asked, referring to governer Kozhemyako.

Kozhemyako appeared to acknowledge the legitimacy of the letter but said it exaggerated the scale of the actual losses.

"We contacted the commanders. Yes there are losses, there's heavy fighting, but they are far from what is written in this appeal," he said in a video statement on his Telegram channel.

Russian Ministry of Defense refutes claims

The Russian Ministry of Defense, according to RIA, did not deny that the letter was actually sent from the front, but claimed that the losses in the unit were much smaller than those claimed and that no more than 1% of the soldiers in it were killed and 7% were injured, "many of which have already returned to active duty."

Contrary to what the letter claimed, the Ministry of Defense claimed that in the course of 10 days the unit had advanced 5 km (over 3 miles) into Ukrainian defensive positions. The statement specifically denied that the brigade's commanders had shown incompetence.

President Zelensky claims Russians are dying "by the hundreds"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that the Donetsk region remained the "epicenter" of fighting in the war, with hundreds of Russians being killed every day.

"The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "They are being killed in their hundreds every day. The ground in front of Ukrainian positions is littered with bodies of the occupiers."

The towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka are the focal points of the heaviest fighting in the Donetsk region.

Moscow's unusual denial

The unusual denial on the part of Moscow perhaps indicates the high sensitivity when it comes to claims of military losses and defeats on the battlefield in Ukraine, against the backdrop of growing criticism from hawkish nationalists in Russia, supporters of the Putin regime, about the way in which what the Kremlin calls the "special military operation" is being managed.

This criticism increased as Russia continued to suffer setbacks on the battlefield, including the humiliating retreat from the Kharkiv region during the summer and the rapid advances Ukraine is now making in the Kherson region, which Russia itself has performed panicked evacuations from.

Reuters contributed to this report.



