The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Democrats clinch control of US Senate with win in Nevada

With Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late on Friday, Democrats now control 50 Senate seats.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 04:47
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto leads a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Henderson, Nevada, US, November 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON)
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto leads a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Henderson, Nevada, US, November 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON)

Democrats will stay in control of the US Senate next year after Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.

Still, Republicans remained close to winning control of the US House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots cast in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Cortez Masto narrowly defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

With Masto's victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late on Friday, Democrats will control at least 50 Senate seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break ties in the 100-member chamber.

The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. The newly elected Senate will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

Republican US Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, attend rallies ahead of the midterm elections in Minden, Nevada, US, October 8, 2022 and Henderson, Nevada, US, November 7, 2022 in a combination of file photographs. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/DAVID SWANSON)Republican US Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, attend rallies ahead of the midterm elections in Minden, Nevada, US, October 8, 2022 and Henderson, Nevada, US, November 7, 2022 in a combination of file photographs. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/DAVID SWANSON)

If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock were to win the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, that would expand Democrats' majority to 51-49. That, in turn, would give Democrats an additional edge in passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to advance with a simple majority of votes, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona are "swing" votes who have blocked or delayed some of Biden's major initiatives, including expansions of some social programs.

But with 51 Democratic seats in the upcoming Congress, Manchin's and Sinema's influence would be slightly diluted.

It was still unknown which party will hold the majority in the US House of Representatives for the next two years. Republicans continued to have an edge, but returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California.

Democrats scored a significant upset on Saturday with a projected victory in Washington's 3rd congressional district, where Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Trump-endorsed Joe Kent.

It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races are known to determine party control of that 435-seat chamber.

Democrats got an important boost late on Friday when Kelly, the Democratic senator for Arizona, was projected to hold onto his seat, defeating Republican Blake Masters, who like Laxalt was endorsed by Trump. Masters has not conceded the race.

“We've seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot and astronaut, delivered a short victory speech to his supporters in Phoenix on Saturday with his wife, former Democratic Representative Gabby Giffords, at his side. His remarks focused on working in Congress in a bipartisan manner.

Kelly did not mention Masters, but said: "We've seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today."

The midterm elections saw many Republican candidates, including Masters, echo former President Trump's false contention that he lost the 2020 election to Biden because of massive voter fraud.

In Nevada, where officials in Clark County were processing ballots that arrived by mail and via drop boxes, county registrar Joe Gloria said no candidates have made fraud allegations to his office.

"We haven't heard anything from any campaign related to fraud or questioning" of the process or results, he said at a news conference.

No winner was projected yet in the race for Arizona governor, where Democrat Katie Hobbs holds a narrow lead over Republican Kari Lake. In the race for Nevada's secretary of state, Democrat Cisco Aguilar defeated Republican Jim Marchant, a noted supporter of Trump's false claim of 2020 voter fraud.

(Live election results from around the country are here)

Judicial nominations at stake

A Democratic-controlled Senate will provide insurance to Biden that his nominees to fill dozens of federal judgeships will win confirmation under the guidance of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

That would be particularly crucial to Democrats if a seat on the US Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, were to open up in the final two years of Biden's term.

When the outgoing Senate returns on Monday for a post-election work session that could run through late December, Schumer aims to immediately confirm two more federal judges awaiting final votes.

Hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been Trump, who used his continued popularity among hard-right conservatives to influence the candidates the Republican Party nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.

With Republicans' lackluster performance on Tuesday - even if they do win narrow majority control of the House - Trump has been blamed for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate.

Both Laxalt and Georgia's Walker won Trump's backing. Republican losses in either of these two races could further dampen Trump's popularity as advisers say he considers announcing a third run for the presidency in 2024. House Republicans, if they pull out a victory, have pledged to try to roll back Biden victories on battling climate change and want to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts that will expire. They also have planned investigations into Biden administration activities and probes of the president's son, who has had business dealings with Ukraine and China.



Tags Elections United States republicans Democrats US politics midterm elections
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

Antisemitic book from Kyrie Irving scandal a bestseller on Amazon, Apple

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by