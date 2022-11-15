The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US State Department opens Afghan family reunion webpage

While the United States has been able to successfully reunify some families, many remain separated and live under the threat of retaliation from the Taliban.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 01:49

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 01:50
An Afghan man stands in an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
An Afghan man stands in an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

The US State Department announced Monday that they have launched an Afghan family reunification landing page, which contains information on how Afghans in the United States can seek to reunify with their family members, on their website.

US citizens with family in Afghanistan and other Afghan nationals located in the United States can inspect the new webpage for relevant information on how to help their family join them in America, such as eligibility and required documents. 

While the United States has been able to successfully reunify some families, many remain separated and live under the threat of retaliation from the Taliban for helping their direct enemy.

Biden Administration officials said there are 74,274 applicants in the SIV pipeline, excluding spouses and children, as of October 2022.

A member of Taliban speaks with female students outside the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2022. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) A member of Taliban speaks with female students outside the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2022. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Information on the landing page is available for US citizens, permanent residents, those who entered the US via the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, refugees and parolees. For instance, the webpage instructs citizens to fill out several forms, which are hyperlinked on the website, that pertain to the status of US citizens. 

Refugees or asylum-seekers would have different government departments to reach out to, so the webpage makes sure to relay the information clearly.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Since the US withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long war in August 2021, the United States has supported the reunification and resettlement of Afghan families that collaborated with the United States government, such as translators and local Afghan forces. 

The US withdrawal was seen as a complete disaster, as thousands scrambled to escape the incoming Taliban as they rapidly seized the country. 



Tags United States taliban afghanistan state department
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by