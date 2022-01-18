87 Afghan refugees rescued by IsraAid finally meet their rescuers

The 87 Afghan refugees rescued by Israel-based humanitarian organization “ IsraAid ” last August finally got the opportunity to meet the humanitarian workers who arranged their rescue on Monday as they prepare to begin the process of applying for resettlement in Canada.

The Afghan refugees were among the 2,221,828 new Afghan refugees that were registered in Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by the end of 2021 – amid the Taliban’s violent takeover of the country in August after US troops ceased operations in Afghanistan and pulled out troops and diplomatic staff.

The 87 refugees – among them judges, journalists, TV personalities, cyclists, human rights activists, family members of Afghan diplomats, artists, law enforcement officers, scientists and others – are part of a larger group that was rescued from Afghanistan in October in an effort led by IsraAID. They have been sheltering in a resort near Albania’s capital city of Tirana as they await approval to begin the process of migrating to Canada.

Alexander Machkevitch, honorary president of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) and EAJC chairman Aaron G. Frenkel – who were instrumental in the rescue effort – visited the refugees and congratulated them on moving to the next stage of the Canadian asylum process, which marked the first time the refugees got to face their rescuers.

IsraAid meets 87 Afghan refugees they helped rescue in Albania. (credit: ISRAAID)

"It was an honor to help these people escape from Afghanistan, an honor to save their lives,” noted Machkevitch in an emotional statement. “I have a deep connection to those who seek asylum because of my parents’ story. My father, who was born in Lithuania, and my mother, who was born in Belarus, were evacuated to Kyrgyzstan in 1941 when their home was occupied by the Nazis. As Jews, they faced the threat of death. I am here today because they were rescued.”

The refugee group, supported by IsraAID, recently opened a community school at the refugee center housing the Afghan refugees, teaching English, French, vocational skills, photography and more to adults and children of all ages.