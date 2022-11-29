The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Self-portrait of artist who fled Nazis may break German auction record

Auction house Villa Grisebach in Berlin estimates that 'Self-portrait in yellow-pink' will attract bids of up to 30 million euros.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 15:26
Max Beckmann: Self-portrait (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Max Beckmann: Self-portrait
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A striking self-portrait created by artist Max Beckmann during World War Two after he fled Nazi Germany is expected to fetch up to 30 million euros ($31.11 million) on Thursday, a record for a painting sold at auction in Germany.

Auction house Villa Grisebach in Berlin estimates that 'Self-portrait in yellow-pink' will attract bids of up to 30 million euros.

The self-portrait, painted in 1943, is a rarely seen masterpiece, Micaela Kapitzky, director and partner at Villa Grisebach, told Reuters.

"The opportunity to buy a Beckmann self-portrait of this quality will not come up again. So it's something very special," said Kapitzky.

The story behind the self-portrait

A visitor looks at paintings of French impressionist Paul Cezanne entitled ''Pichet et fruits sur une table'' (L) and at Max Beckmann ''Selbstbildnis mit Horn'' (R) at Sotheby's in Zurich April 9, 2001. The Cezanne will be auctioned at an estimated price of $14-20 million and the Beckmann at $7-10 mill (credit: REUTERS) A visitor looks at paintings of French impressionist Paul Cezanne entitled ''Pichet et fruits sur une table'' (L) and at Max Beckmann ''Selbstbildnis mit Horn'' (R) at Sotheby's in Zurich April 9, 2001. The Cezanne will be auctioned at an estimated price of $14-20 million and the Beckmann at $7-10 mill (credit: REUTERS)

Beckmann, widely viewed as a major modern artist of the last century, painted it in exile in Amsterdam.

After the Nazis branded his paintings "degenerate art", Beckmann and his wife, Mathilde, known as "Quappi", fled Germany in 1937. Waiting in Amsterdam for years for a visa to the United States, Beckmann worked under adverse circumstances.

In the portrait, Beckmann departed from his usual dark colors and painted himself wearing a yellow fabric. His distant gaze, meditation-like pose and almost bald head are reminiscent of a Buddhist monk, said the auction house.

The provenance of the artwork is impeccable, as he gave it as a gift to his wife who never sold it, said Kapitzky.

She loved it and kept it until she died in 1986. Eventually, a private collection in Switzerland purchased the painting before entrusting it to Villa Grisebach.

"You're also humbled in a way, because of course when you're entrusted with a painting like this, it's such a big deal and it's also such a big honor,"

Markus Krause, director and partner at Villa Grisebach

Such a large sale could give a boost to Germany's art market, which trails New York, London and Paris.

In 2018, Villa Grisebach obtained the highest auction price to date for a painting in Germany when it sold Max Beckmann's 'The Egyptian' for 5.5 million euros.

Markus Krause, director and partner at Villa Grisebach, expressed excitement at the auction, which he is to conduct.

"You're also humbled in a way, because of course when you're entrusted with a painting like this, it's such a big deal and it's also such a big honor," he told Reuters.



Tags Nazis artist germany nazi Amsterdam
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
3

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by