The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia approves ban on ‘foreign agents’

Several rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, called for the initiative to be dropped as it was being approved by lawmakers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 05:11
(R-L) Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, who was nominated as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, walk before a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018. (photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)
(R-L) Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, who was nominated as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, walk before a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)

Russia's new laws tightening the restrictions on the activities of "foreign agents" within Russia went into effect on Thursday after a majority vote by the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

A registered media outlet "of which a foreign agent is a participant (founder), must contain an indication that such a media outlet was created by a foreign agent" states the new law.

The website of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, also called the State Duma, posted an informational article for the public to read in June 2022 when the law was initially proposed, and quoted several Russian lawmakers at the time of the proposition. 

Several rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, called for the initiative to be dropped as it was being approved by lawmakers.

Who is a foreign agent?

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses heads of security and intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states via a video link in Moscow, Russia October 26, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses heads of security and intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states via a video link in Moscow, Russia October 26, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

According to the State Duma, "a foreign agent is a person who received support from foreign states or is under foreign influence and is engaged in political activities in Russia, purposefully gathering information on military, military-technical activities of the Russian Federation or disseminating messages and materials for [an] unlimited number of people."

“Interference has taken place through the entire existence of the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation. We see the cases of interference even today from the US, the UK and other European states. Every country must defend itself if it thinks about its future,” stated the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin during the discussion of the law.

There were concerns that the Jewish Agency in Russia as well as other Russian Jewish organizations would be targeted as foreign agents, but the concerns were laid to rest after the Jewish Agency's Israeli legal delegation to Russia met with Russia's Ministry of Justice in August

Practical implications

Those designated as foreign agents will also be prohibited from holding meetings and rallies, and from gathering in public buildings or beside such buildings, according to TASS.

Furthermore, according to the law, meetings and marches in Russia will now be prohibited in places of worship as well as on land plots where such places are located. This is excepting public places where public worship or other public religious rites and ceremonies are held.

Russian law also requires so-called foreign agents to submit regular reports on their funding, objectives, how they spend their money and who their managers are.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia Vladimir Putin Russian Jewish duma The Jewish Agency for Israel human rights watch
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by