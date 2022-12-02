The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Uvalde shooting victims file $27 billion class-action suit

It was the deadliest US school shooting in almost a decade, and many children were wounded.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 01:25
A Flores Elementary School school employee walks into the building as students return after the summer break months after the Robb Elementary mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US, September 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)
A Flores Elementary School school employee walks into the building as students return after the summer break months after the Robb Elementary mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US, September 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

Victims of the Uvalde mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in May have filed a $27 billion class-action lawsuit against an array of public entities and officials, seeking damages for ongoing trauma.

The suit filed on Tuesday in US District Court for the Western District of Texas names the city of Uvalde, its police department, the school district, the state Department of Public Safety and several police and school officials, alleging they failed to follow protocols for an active shooter.

The May 24 tragedy rocked the United States as the slaughtered schoolchildren were aged 9 to 11 and police waited more than an hour, while some children called for help, before storming the classroom and killing the shooter.

The class-action suit seeks damages for the survivors including parents whose children were killed and kids who witnessed the massacre, said attorney Charles Bonner, whose California law firm brought the suit. Anyone else in the "zone of danger" could join the suit, Bonner said.

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA) Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

"Parents were telling us that kids are threatening suicide, they're totally changed from what they were on May 23, the day before the incident," Bonner told reporters in Uvalde on Wednesday.

"One child is having the nightmare that she's having a heart attack. In fact two children. The parents are traumatized because they've seen this totally night-and-day change."

"Parents were telling us that kids are threatening suicide, they're totally changed from what they were on May 23, the day before the incident."

Attorney Charles Bonner

A spokesperson for the city of Uvalde said on Thursday the city had not been served with the lawsuit and would not comment on pending litigation.

No comments

Representatives for the Uvalde Police Department, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, the Department of Public Safety and the former chief of the school district's police force did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bonner said he was working with the gun violence prevention advocates Everytown in conjunction with a separate suit that Everytown filed on Monday against many of the same defendants plus Daniel Defense, the maker of the AR-15-style firearm used by the 18-year-old shooter.

Daniel Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, the city of Uvalde on Thursday sued District Attorney Christina Mitchell for not handing over investigative materials related to the shooting. The city is asking a state judge to compel Mitchell's office to hand over records from all law enforcement agencies.

The district attorney's office said it had no comment on the lawsuit.



