Morocco make history as first Arab country to reach World Cup semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help Portugal avoid defeat.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 19:10
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes shoots at goal. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes shoots at goal.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE)

Mococco extended their dream run at the World Cup on Saturday as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first-ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defense, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after Morocco's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat, with Morocco coming out as the winner to seal a semi-final showdown with either England or France, who play later on Saturday.

Morocco's Walid Cheddira was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in extra time, meaning he will miss the semi-final.



Tags soccer qatar morocco world cup soccer football FIFA
