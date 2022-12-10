The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US pushes UN not to update 'threatening" Israeli settlement blacklist

The Biden administration opposes Israeli settlement activity but has argued against the UN's anti-Israel bias at the same time.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 21:50

Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2022 22:07
Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)
Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)

The Biden administration has pushed the United Nations not to update its database of companies that operated in West Bank settlements and over the pre-1967 lines in east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, warning that it poses a threat to those corporate entities. 

“The US opposes the creation of this database ... and continues to oppose any work to update it,” US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Friday afternoon.

The database, which Israel has dubbed "the blacklist" was first published in 2020 by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights located in Geneva in fulfillment of a request by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). 

It was created to underscore the UN's belief that such business activity is illegal under international law. The UN has not generated a similar list for countries that do business in other regions, where such activity is deemed by the international community to be illegal.

The US listed 130 corporate entities operating over the pre-1967 lines, of which 112 were local Israeli companies and 18 were foreign-based businesses.

THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS) THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Lack of funding has prevented the UN from expanding the list. Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet who left office in August had spoken this year of her intention to add additional companies to the list despite the lack of proper funding for the work. 

Bachelet's successor, Volker Turk of Austria, is expected to update the list.

On Friday, Patel told reporters that the Biden administration has not cooperated and will not cooperate with Turk's office on the matter.

"Our position has been repeatedly made clear in public statements as well as in meetings that we’ve had directly with the Office of the High Commissioner," Patel said.

The Biden administration has opposed Israeli settlement activity but has argued that the UN's bias against the Jewish state makes it impossible to support UN action against those settlements, including the blacklist.

Opponents of the database have argued that it serves the interest of the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement and helps those who want to boycott the Jewish state.

"The database only serves to reinforce an anti-Israeli bias that too often finds traction in UN venues," Patel said.

"This database poses a genuine threat to companies doing business or considering business operations in the region, and that’s why we’ve opposed the creation of this database and continue to oppose any work to update it."

Separately, the UNHRC on Friday elected Czech Ambassador Vaclav Balek to serve as its president for 2023. He will replace Argentinian Ambassador Federico Villegas.



Tags Golan Heights Settlements United Nations West Bank Israel blacklist unhrc
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by