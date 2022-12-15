The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli who kidnapped grandson after Italy cable car crash settles case

The grandfather triggered a custody battle by driving his grandson, then living in Italy, to Switzerland and chartering a private jet to Israel.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 17:34
An Italian fire brigade helicopter prepares to lift the crashed cable car cabin, which left 14 people dead, after it collapsed on May 23, 2021, in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy November 8, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
An Italian fire brigade helicopter prepares to lift the crashed cable car cabin, which left 14 people dead, after it collapsed on May 23, 2021, in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)

An Italian judge on Thursday accepted a plea bargain by an Israeli man accused of kidnapping his grandson who was orphaned after a cable car disaster in northern Italy in May last year, closing the drawn-out case.

The sole survivor of the crash

The judge in the northern city of Pavia approved the request of Shmuel Peleg, grandfather of seven-year-old Eitan Biran who was the sole survivor of the cable car crash, to settle the case with a suspended 20-month prison sentence and payment of around 50,000 euros.

The money, to be used to cover Eitan's health and education expenses, has already been paid.

Eitan was born in Israel but moved to Italy with his family when he was one month old. He had been living with his paternal aunt since his parents, younger brother and 11 other people died when the gondola on a line connecting Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground.

Giuseppe Zanalda, lawyer of Eitan's paternal aunt, and Sara Carsaniga, the lawyer representing Peleg, both confirmed the court's decision.

Shmuel Peleg, the grandfather of Eitan Biran, a six-year-old boy who was the only survivor of an Italian cable car disaster and is now at the centre of a custody battle, looks on after a court hearing in Tel Aviv, Israel September 23, 2021. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS) Shmuel Peleg, the grandfather of Eitan Biran, a six-year-old boy who was the only survivor of an Italian cable car disaster and is now at the centre of a custody battle, looks on after a court hearing in Tel Aviv, Israel September 23, 2021. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Kidnapped in a private jet

In September 2021 Peleg, while visiting Eitan at his aunt's house, drove him to Switzerland without the aunt's consent and chartered a private jet onward to Israel, triggering a cross-border custody battle.

The aunt petitioned the Israeli family court for his return to Italy. The court found that the grandfather's actions amounted to kidnapping under the Hague Convention on the return of abducted children.

Israel's Supreme Court on December 2021 rejected a request by the grandfather to appeal against previous court rulings, saying that the boy must be sent back to his paternal aunt in Italy where he is living now.



Tags Israel Supreme Court italy Family Court Family Separation Hague
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by