Russia launches new missile attacks on Ukraine

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the capital Kyiv. It was not immediately clear if any were caused by missiles getting through air defenses.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 09:46
A view shows residential houses heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, December 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi)
A view shows residential houses heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, December 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi)

Russia launched a new barrage of missile at Ukraine on Friday and air defense systems went into operation across the country, Ukrainian officials said.

Explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv and local officials said critical infrastructure had been hit. Local officials in the Black Sea region of Odesa said critical infrastructure had also been hit there.

There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear what critical infrastructure had been hit.

This is not a drill

Rescuers work at a site of residential houses heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, December 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi) Rescuers work at a site of residential houses heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, December 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi)

"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on the Telegram messaging app.

As many as 60 Russian missiles had been spotted heading for Ukraine, said Vitaly Kim, who is the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine.

Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.

The governor of the northern region of Sumy said there were power outages in his region because of Friday's missile strikes.



Tags Russia ukraine Kyiv Odessa airstrikes air strike Ukraine-Russia War
