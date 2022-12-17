The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli-tied Moldovan TV channels halt Russia-Ukraine war reporting

Many of these channels were tied to pro-Russian politician and businessman Ilan Shor.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 11:38

Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2022 11:47
Moldova's national flag is seen in central Chisinau, Moldova (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS)
Moldova's national flag is seen in central Chisinau, Moldova
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS)

The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday.

The channels - some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian - are closely tied to politician and businessman Ilan Shor, who fled in 2019 after the election of pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Shor, in exile in Israel, has backed protests in Chisinau demanding that Sandu's government resign.

The ban will start on Dec 19 and last for the duration of a state of emergency that Moldova declared after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

The channels will lose their licenses "for disseminating incorrect information when covering events in Moldova and the war in Ukraine," a special committee overseeing the state of emergency said in a statement. It did not give details.

The six channels include some of the most popular in Moldova. Shor owns three of them; another two belong to his close associates while the sixth sympathizes with him.

Moldovan TV station (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Moldovan TV station (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

"Moldova must be protected from propaganda and lies," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu wrote on his Telegram channel.

The six channels, he said, had covered Moldova and the war "in a biased and manipulative manner."

Moldova has repeatedly condemned the invasion. Bilateral ties are also strained by the presence of Russian peacekeeping troops in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region.

TV-6, one of the channels owned by Shor, said the commission's arguments were unfounded and false.

"The channel has never received any comments about its coverage of events related to the war. The commission's decision is illegal ... this is an unprecedented attack on freedom of speech," it said in a statement.

Moldova's initial 60-day state of emergency has been renewed several times and is due to expire in February 2023.



Tags Russia Moldova Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by