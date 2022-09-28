The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holocaust memorial in Moldovan opened, to honor 6,300 tortured Jews

The memorial to the Jews shot at the city Soroca is a composition of twenty bronze steles symbolizing chopped tree trunks.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 14:14
New Moldovan Holocaust memorial (photo credit: Gurevich communications)
New Moldovan Holocaust memorial
(photo credit: Gurevich communications)

A monument in memory of thousands of Jews who were killed in the Malachun forest near the town Soroca in Moldova, will be launched on Thursday.

The new monument will be opened at the site of the execution of 6,300 Jews in 1941 during the Holocaust.

Thanks to the efforts of the specialists of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center and according to the testimonies of the atrocities and the stories of the relatives of the victims, it was possible to establish the names of only a thousand Jews who died in this area. The painstaking work to establish the names of all the victims of mass shootings continues.

The memorial to the Jews shot at the city Soroca is a composition of twenty bronze steles symbolizing chopped tree trunks. The first row is made of marble. It contains the names of thousands of Jews who were shot, whose identity has been identified to date. The name of the memorial refers to the total number of victims among the Jewish population of the region: “The place of torment and death of six thousand Jews killed by the Nazis in 1941.”

Establishing the memorial

The initiator and funder of the project, is President of the Moscow Jewish Religious Community (MERO), and Academician of the Russian Academy of Medicine Sciences, professor Grigory Roytberg, whose relatives are buried in at the site, members of the Jewish community of Moldova, including its head Alexandr Bilinkis,  descendants of Jews shot in Moldova during World War II, activists of the Russian Jewish Congress (REC) and other officials from Israel and Moldova. 

Prof. Grigory Roytberg (credit: Gurevich communications) Prof. Grigory Roytberg (credit: Gurevich communications)

Prior to the event, Roytberg, who was born and raised in the city Soroca, called the massacre "a personal tragedy", because his family members also became victims of the shootings. According to the professor, the idea of installing the memorial was bequeathed by his father, and the implementation of the project was repeatedly postponed due to difficulties with financing and the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We must not forget about these terrible events,” Roytberg said. He added that “we should not forget that if they have happened, it means that their repetition is still possible.”

The organizers of the opening ceremony emphasize that the symbolic significance of the memorial in the Malachun forest correlates with the well-known expression from the Jewish scriptures: “Any person who has left prematurely is as if a torn page of the Torah,” one of the organizers has said. “The people who died there could have given offspring: children, grandchildren, new Nobel Prize laureates, great artists, good doctors, kind and honest people who would have lived on the land of Moldova, but they were simply crossed off the list of the living,” he added.

“The place of torment and death of six thousand Jews killed by the Nazis in 1941.”

Soroca Holocaust memorial

Nazi crimes in Moldova

In 1941, soldiers of the German Einsatzgruppen extermination detachments and the Romanian operational Echelon in the area of the current border between Moldova and Ukraine carried out the collection and mass execution of Jews of Bessarabia (in particular, residents of the Moldovan town of Soroka, the village of Kapresti and surrounding villages) and Ukraine.

According to excerpts from the conclusions of the USSR government commission of 1947, about 6,300 people were buried in the area of the Malachun forest. At the moment, researchers of the history of the Catastrophe of European Jewry from the Yad Vashem Memorial Center have identified about a thousand people. Work on the identification of all victims of the shootings in the Malachun forest continues.

According to the researcher of the history of the catastrophe, at the Yad Vashem Memorial, Dr. Aaron Schneer, the events that took place during the Second World War on the territory of Moldova are less known, because for many years they were talked about much less than about other areas.

“The tragedy of the Jews of Moldova began from the first days of the war,” Schneer said. “The Romanians did not have a clear plan of destruction. All powers and permits for the liquidation of the Jewish population were left to the discretion of local leaders, and the perpetrators were uncontrolled. Each prefect or governor, each military commander made a decision independently. Moreover, it is important to note that they received permission to liquidate Jews from the mouth of the Prime Minister of Romania, Marshal Ion Antonescu himself.”

According to the researcher, the participation of the Romanian population in the extermination of Jews was less systematic and more chaotic than that of the Germans. 



