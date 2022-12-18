The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine War: It's time for a negotiated peace - Henry Kissinger

Kissinger said he had in May proposed a ceasefire under which Russia would withdraw to the front lines before the Feb. 24 invasion but Crimea would be the subject of "negotiation."

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 11:48

Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2022 11:49
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE)
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China November 21, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE)

The time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but dreams of breaking up Russia could unleash nuclear chaos, veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger said.

Kissinger, an architect of the Cold War policy of detente towards the Soviet Union as secretary of state under Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, has met Vladimir Putin multiple times since he first became president in 2000.

There is no end in sight to the conflict sparked by Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine.

The Kremlin says Kyiv must acknowledge Moscow's annexation of southern and eastern regions. Ukraine says every Russian soldier must leave its territory, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Kyiv applied to join NATO after Moscow announced the annexations in September.

‘FOUNDING FATHER’ Henry Kissinger. (credit: PINKCIGARETTE/FLICKR)‘FOUNDING FATHER’ Henry Kissinger. (credit: PINKCIGARETTE/FLICKR)

"The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation. A peace process should link Ukraine to NATO, however expressed. The alternative of neutrality is no longer meaningful."

Henry Kissinger

"The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation," Kissinger wrote in The Spectator magazine.

"A peace process should link Ukraine to NATO, however expressed. The alternative of neutrality is no longer meaningful," Kissinger wrote in The Spectator magazine in an article entitled "How to avoid another world war."

Kissinger said he had in May proposed a ceasefire under which Russia would withdraw to the front lines before the Feb. 24 invasion but Crimea would be the subject of "negotiation."

Can Russia be negotiated with to end the war in Ukraine?

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine's armed forces in eastern Ukraine.

CIA Director William Burns said in an interview published on Saturday that while most conflicts end in negotiation, the CIA's assessment was Russia was not serious yet about a real negotiation to end the war.

Kissinger, now 99, suggested that if it proved impossible to return to the status quo established in 2014, internationally supervised referendums in territory claimed by Russia could be an option.

Putin casts what he calls Russia's "special military operation" as a watershed moment when Russia finally stood up to a Western bloc, led by the United States, seeking to capitalize on the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by destroying Russia.

Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation.

Kissinger warned that desires to render Russia "impotent," or even seek the dissolution of Russia, could unleash chaos. Neither Ukraine nor any Western state has advocated either path.

"The dissolution of Russia or destroying its ability for strategic policy could turn its territory encompassing 11 time zones into a contested vacuum."

Henry Kissinger

"The dissolution of Russia or destroying its ability for strategic policy could turn its territory encompassing 11 time zones into a contested vacuum," Kissinger said.

"Its competing societies might decide to settle their disputes by violence. Other countries might seek to expand their claims by force. All these dangers would be compounded by the presence of thousands of nuclear weapons which make Russia one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers."



Tags Nuclear Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Henry Kissinger War Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by