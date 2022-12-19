The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

WA man charged with leaving hundreds of antisemitic voicemails for members of Congress

Mark Leonetti, 48, reportedly left more than 400 antisemitic, violent and racist voicemails for members of Congress.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 00:13

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2022 00:15
A bird flies by the United States Capitol building in Washington, US, March 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo)
A bird flies by the United States Capitol building in Washington, US, March 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo)

A Washington state man was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against members of Congress via more than 400 voicemails. The threats included antisemitic, violent and racist comments.

Mark Leonetti, 48, a Longview resident, appeared Thursday in the US District Court in Tacoma on seven counts of making interstate threats, according to the criminal complaint.

"You stupid Jew meat b*tch," was one of the hundreds of antisemitic statements Leonetti has reportedly made over the last two years to members of Congress.

The Justice Department said in a statement that despite "being visited and warned several times by law enforcement and mental health professionals," Leonetti continued his threatening behavior.

"So we’re going to barbecue your ass. We’re going to peel your ass inside out," Leonetti said in one of seven voicemails he left for a lawmaker in September, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Leonetti could face up to five years in prison. The names of the lawmakers Leonetti allegedly threatened have not been released.

Dramatic increase in antisemitic language and in threats 

The threats come after several members of Congress and their families have been attacked, harassed or threatened in the recent months. In October, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently assaulted in his San Francisco home by a man who police say was looking for the speaker.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced charges against an Ohio man who allegedly threatened to kill an Arizona state election official during the 2022 midterm election season.

Antisemitic rhetoric has also been on the rise in the US.

The Jewish community was the target of more than half (54%) of all religious bias crimes in 2021, according to the FBI.



Tags United States congress antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by