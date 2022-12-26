Turkey slated to deport Iranian Kurds facing execution in Iran

The Turkish government plans to deport two Iranian Kurds to the Islamic Republic of Iran, where they face execution for their role in protests that swept the nation in 2017 and 2018 against the policies of the theocratic state.

The Turkish-language news organization Artı Gerçek first reported last week on the slated deportations of the couple, Hossein Manbari and Shugar Mohammadi.

“We witnessed their [the couple's] tears and their panic. They explained that they were given the death penalty and that they would lose their lives if they were sent back to Iran.” Duygu İnegöllü, lawyer for the couple

The lawyer for the couple, Duygu İnegöllü, told Artı Gerçek that “The couple arrived in Turkey three months ago. They are currently being held in the Ula Removal center. The deportation decision was taken because they did not have identity cards.”

According to Artı Gerçek, İnegöllü said about the Iranian Kurds in the detention center that “We witnessed their tears and their panic. They explained that they were given the death penalty and that they would lose their lives if they were sent back to Iran, and that many of their friends had already disappeared after being arrested by the government."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) speaks with Turkish officials while meeting Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran, December 3, 2006. (credit: REUTERS/ISNA)

When asked about the Artı Gerçek report, Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist and research fellow for the Philos Project, told The Jerusalem Post, “Their lawyer Duygu İnegöllü said that since the ongoing anti-government demonstrations started in Iran, the Iranian government has been upholding death sentences rapidly.”

Bulut added “Why did the Turkish government officials decide to deport this couple when they do know that they’ll be killed if they’re deported to Iran? For Turkey is not a democracy where the rule of law reigns. Decisions concerning the arrests, imprisonments or dismissals of even Turkish dissidents are made not according to the law, but due to political reasons. And the close relationship between Turkey and Iran also plays a role in Turkey’s arbitrary treatment of Iranian refugees. As this couple was sentenced to death in Iran, they have a very strong case for asylum.”

The Post sent press queries to Turkey’s embassy in Tel Aviv.

Bulut noted that “According to international conventions that Turkey is a signatory of, the government of Turkey is obliged to give up on its arbitrary and inhumane treatment of this Iranian couple and accept their asylum application. Imagine escaping the tyranny of the Iranian regime to end up in the tyranny of Erdogan’s regime… Tragically, this is the reality of Iranian political refugees right now. And until Iran is free, this nightmare will remain their reality.”

Time for West to recognize Erdoğan as ‘murderer’ - Iran expert

Banafsheh Zand, an Iranian-American expert on the Islamic Republic, told the Post that “It’s time that the West realized that that very [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan who blew the whistle on the Saudi murder of the terrorist [Jamal] Khashoggi, is himself not only a most efficient murderer, but he actively colludes with the terrorist [Ali] Khameinist regime next door, who are his partners in all kinds of crimes. This case is only one of the thousands of cases where one regime assists the other to further violating human rights.”

Erdoğan is the strongman president of Turkey while Ali Khamenei is the totalitarian ruler of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khashoggi has faced criticism from American national security experts like Andrew C. McCarthy for his ties to the al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden. McCarthy cited on the National Review website Khashoggi’s statement: “‘We were hoping to establish an Islamic state anywhere,’ McCarthy said. “That is how the late Jamal Khashoggi described the objective he shared with his boyhood friend, Osama bin Laden.”

Khashoggi’s family said in a statement that “Although he sympathized with certain objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood, he also sharply disagreed with many of their positions, especially toward Saudi Arabia.”

Khashoggi was a fierce critic of the government of Saudi Arabia where the Muslim Brotherhood has been classified as a terrorist organization.