The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

The 100 best cities of 2022 for travel

This is the second time in a row that Paris has taken first place.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 02:52

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 03:00
THE EIFFEL Tower is lit up with the signature pink ribbon in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
THE EIFFEL Tower is lit up with the signature pink ribbon in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Paris was named the best city in the world of 2022, according to the ranking of the top 100 cities by the British market research company Euromonitor International.

This is the second time in a row that Paris has taken first place.

"Paris retained the title of 'world's leading city' from last year due to its attractions and exceptional tourism policy, including the tourist infrastructure," said Nejada Popova, senior project manager at the company that published the report.

New York is the only American city that made it into the top ten at tenth place. Besides New York, only 17 other cities in the United States made the list, including Los Angeles (14th place), Orlando (22nd place), Miami (30th place), San Francisco (43rd place) and Honolulu (78th place).

What does the ranking signify?

The New York Post reports that the ranking of the cities is based on economy, business, tourism infrastructure and policy, aesthetic attractiveness, health, safety and sustainability.

The report shows that European cities performed significantly better than cities in other continents of the world. "The good status of European destinations in the index is largely attributed to two important factors: attractiveness and tourism infrastructure," the report states.

Dubai took the second place in the ranking; it is considered the leader in terms of tourist numbers in 2022 at 12 million visitors. In third place is Amsterdam followed by Madrid, Rome and London .

Two cities from Israel made it into the ranking - Tel Aviv (62nd place) and Jerusalem (83rd place).

There is no doubt that international tourism experienced a revival in 2022, thanks to the lifting of many COVID restrictions. "Although there is great growth in tourism, many regions are still looking for ways to improve their tourism infrastructure and [focusing on] the issue of sustainability," the report concluded.

The 100 best cities in the world in 2022 

1. Paris (France)2. Dubai (United Arab Emirates)3. Amsterdam (Netherlands)4. Madrid (Spain)5. Rome (Italy)6. London (England) 7. Munich (Germany)8. Berlin (Germany)9. Barcelona (Spain)10. New York (United States)

11. Prague (Czech Republic)12. Milan (Italy)13. Lisbon (Portugal)14. Los Angeles (United States)15. Singapore (Capital city of Singapore)16. Vienna (Austria)17. Stockholm (Sweden)18. Dublin (Ireland)19. Frankfurt (Germany)20. Tokyo (Japan)21. Florence (Italy)22. Orlando (United States)23. Athens (Greece)24. Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)25. Istanbul (Turkey)26. Seoul (South Korea)27. Venice (Italy)28. Zurich (Switzerland)29. Toronto (Canada) 30. Miami (United States)31. Shanghai (China)32. Sydney (Australia)33. Brussels (Belgium)34. Melbourne (Australia)35. Nice (France)36. Hong Kong (China)37. Las Vegas (United States)38. Guangzhou (China)39. Bangkok (Thailand)40. Copenhagen (Denmark)

41. Shenzhen (China)42. Osaka (Japan)43. San Francisco (United States)44. Palma de Mallorca (Spain)45. Porto (Portugal)46. Vancouver (Canada)47. Kyoto (Japan)48. Taipei (Taiwan)49. Seville (Spain)50. Warsaw (Poland)51. Mexico City (Mexico)52. ​​Budapest (Hungary)53. Rhodes (Greece)54. Edinburgh (Scotland)55. Beijing (China)56. Sao Paulo (Brazil)57. Valencia (Spain)58. Doha (Qatar)59. Krakow (Poland)60. Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)61. Bologna (Italy)62. Tel Aviv (Israel)63. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)64. Antalya (Turkey)65. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)66. Cancun (Mexico)67. Buenos Aires (Argentina)68. Heraklion (Greece)69. Verona (Italy)70. Sapporo (Japan)71. Busan (South Korea)72. Tallinn (Estonia)73. Marne-la-Vallee (France)74. Fukuoka (Japan)75. Marrakesh (Morocco)76. Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)77. Delhi (India)78. Honolulu (United States) 79. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)80. Macau  81 Thessaloniki (Greece)82. Cairo (Egypt)83. Jerusalem (Israel)84. Playa del Carmen (Mexico)85. Mecca (Saudi Arabia)86. Phuket (Thailand)87. Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)88. Hanoi (Vietnam)89. Medina (Saudi Arabia)90. Zhuhai (China)91. Lima (Peru)92. Chiang Mai (Thailand)93. Cusco (Peru)94. Pattaya (Thailand)95. Guilin (China)96. Tbilisi (Georgia)97. Dammam (Saudi Arabia)98. Hurghada (Egypt)99. Muscat (Oman)100. Johor Bahru (Malaysia)



Tags Jerusalem Tel Aviv Tourism travel europe asia paris
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by