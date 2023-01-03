The 100 best cities of 2022 for travel

Paris was named the best city in the world of 2022, according to the ranking of the top 100 cities by the British market research company Euromonitor International.

This is the second time in a row that Paris has taken first place.

"Paris retained the title of 'world's leading city' from last year due to its attractions and exceptional tourism policy, including the tourist infrastructure," said Nejada Popova, senior project manager at the company that published the report.

New York is the only American city that made it into the top ten at tenth place. Besides New York, only 17 other cities in the United States made the list, including Los Angeles (14th place), Orlando (22nd place), Miami (30th place), San Francisco (43rd place) and Honolulu (78th place).

What does the ranking signify?

The New York Post reports that the ranking of the cities is based on economy, business, tourism infrastructure and policy, aesthetic attractiveness, health, safety and sustainability.

The report shows that European cities performed significantly better than cities in other continents of the world. "The good status of European destinations in the index is largely attributed to two important factors: attractiveness and tourism infrastructure," the report states.

Dubai took the second place in the ranking; it is considered the leader in terms of tourist numbers in 2022 at 12 million visitors. In third place is Amsterdam followed by Madrid, Rome and London .

Two cities from Israel made it into the ranking - Tel Aviv (62nd place) and Jerusalem (83rd place).

There is no doubt that international tourism experienced a revival in 2022, thanks to the lifting of many COVID restrictions. "Although there is great growth in tourism, many regions are still looking for ways to improve their tourism infrastructure and [focusing on] the issue of sustainability," the report concluded.

The 100 best cities in the world in 2022

1. Paris (France)2. Dubai (United Arab Emirates)3. Amsterdam (Netherlands)4. Madrid (Spain)5. Rome (Italy)6. London (England) 7. Munich (Germany)8. Berlin (Germany)9. Barcelona (Spain)10. New York (United States)

11. Prague (Czech Republic)12. Milan (Italy)13. Lisbon (Portugal)14. Los Angeles (United States)15. Singapore (Capital city of Singapore)16. Vienna (Austria)17. Stockholm (Sweden)18. Dublin (Ireland)19. Frankfurt (Germany)20. Tokyo (Japan)21. Florence (Italy)22. Orlando (United States)23. Athens (Greece)24. Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)25. Istanbul (Turkey)26. Seoul (South Korea)27. Venice (Italy)28. Zurich (Switzerland)29. Toronto (Canada) 30. Miami (United States)31. Shanghai (China)32. Sydney (Australia)33. Brussels (Belgium)34. Melbourne (Australia)35. Nice (France)36. Hong Kong (China)37. Las Vegas (United States)38. Guangzhou (China)39. Bangkok (Thailand)40. Copenhagen (Denmark)

41. Shenzhen (China)42. Osaka (Japan)43. San Francisco (United States)44. Palma de Mallorca (Spain)45. Porto (Portugal)46. Vancouver (Canada)47. Kyoto (Japan)48. Taipei (Taiwan)49. Seville (Spain)50. Warsaw (Poland)51. Mexico City (Mexico)52. ​​Budapest (Hungary)53. Rhodes (Greece)54. Edinburgh (Scotland)55. Beijing (China)56. Sao Paulo (Brazil)57. Valencia (Spain)58. Doha (Qatar)59. Krakow (Poland)60. Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)61. Bologna (Italy)62. Tel Aviv (Israel)63. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)64. Antalya (Turkey)65. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)66. Cancun (Mexico)67. Buenos Aires (Argentina)68. Heraklion (Greece)69. Verona (Italy)70. Sapporo (Japan)71. Busan (South Korea)72. Tallinn (Estonia)73. Marne-la-Vallee (France)74. Fukuoka (Japan)75. Marrakesh (Morocco)76. Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)77. Delhi (India)78. Honolulu (United States) 79. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)80. Macau 81 Thessaloniki (Greece)82. Cairo (Egypt)83. Jerusalem (Israel)84. Playa del Carmen (Mexico)85. Mecca (Saudi Arabia)86. Phuket (Thailand)87. Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)88. Hanoi (Vietnam)89. Medina (Saudi Arabia)90. Zhuhai (China)91. Lima (Peru)92. Chiang Mai (Thailand)93. Cusco (Peru)94. Pattaya (Thailand)95. Guilin (China)96. Tbilisi (Georgia)97. Dammam (Saudi Arabia)98. Hurghada (Egypt)99. Muscat (Oman)100. Johor Bahru (Malaysia)